5 Best Serial Killer Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Cinema draws much of its power from letting us witness things we wouldn't otherwise see in real life. Thankfully, most of us will never encounter serial killers in our day-to-day lives, but we sure do love to watch them on screen. Many of the most disturbing true crime documentaries of all time are about serial killers, but we don't even need our cinematic murderers to be real to find them entertaining. It seems that audiences will happily watch fictional killers stalk their prey, too.

Of course, there are thorny ethical questions to be considered when turning crime into entertainment, and every project approaches that tension in different ways. That means there have been countless serial killer movies made, which also means that countless serial killer movies have been forgotten. Sure, we all still talk about David Fincher's "Zodiac" and Mary Harron's "American Psycho," but there are plenty of serial killer movies nobody talks about anymore.

The films on this list all offer something to the genre, and they all deserve to be remembered more than they have been. Some execute familiar tropes well, and others subvert them in interesting ways. Some lean into the violence and gore inherent in the genre, while others are character studies. There are intense character pieces, while some are ensemble pictures, portraying a time and place. They all have one thing in common: playing into our base fear that the stranger next to us may have sinister intentions.