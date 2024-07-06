What Paddington Looks Like In Real Life

Though the "Paddington" books have always been a staple for children in the United Kingdom, the bear became a worldwide phenomenon with the release of the 2014 film. Directed by Paul King, the live-action adaptation remains true to its roots, including featuring a mostly British cast. Upon release, the children's flick was met with critical acclaim, resulting in a whopping 97% critics rating and an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The pic, which focuses on the Peruvian Paddington Bear navigating his way through the bustling streets of London, grossed north of $250 million worldwide, kicking off a beloved franchise. The first sequel manifested in 2018, which proved to be even more popular. At the time of its release, "Paddington 2" was the best-reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

Much of the franchise's praise has been for the titular adorable bear, who was brought to life via CGI by the London-based visual effects company Framestore. While speaking with Pocket-lint, animation director Pablo Grillo opened up about how difficult it was to create the character's signature fur. Luckily, his team had tools in place to help make the process work. "We've adopted a rendering process that's based on light bounce [...] that's really just revolutionised the way that we work – to the point that we're able to very quickly generate low-resolution images that show what that final Bear looks like, before going to the final quality," Grillo explained.

Dozens of man-hours led to the creation of the iconic bear's "live-action" appearance, but what does Paddington look like in real life?