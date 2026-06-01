5 Reasons Why Netflix's Shadow And Bone Flopped

When Netflix had both "Bridgerton" and "Shadow and Bone" in active production cycles at the same time, the streamer was well on its way to becoming a home for all of the romance readers fond of the books getting hyped up in spaces like Booktok. Unfortunately — for fans and Netflix — the streamer decided to cancel "Shadow and Bone" after two seasons. Netflix is no stranger to cancellation, and in fact has received a lot of criticism for how quick it is to axe a series regardless of artistic promise. While some shows never generate much of a following, "Shadow and Bone" definitely had loyal viewers and its cancellation was a big disappointment to many fans.

In Hollywood there are always multiple reasons that a project gets shut down or a show gets cancelled, usually involving a combination of money, critical and audience response, and larger trends affecting the entertainment industry as a whole. Netflix wasn't necessarily wrong to categorize "Shadow and Bone" as a flop, even though the word seems harsh for a show that genuinely had fans and worthwhile merits. A few factors likely went into their decision to cancel the series (and its planned "Six of Crows" spin-off), but Netflix's creative choices about the direction of the series are likely what led to its downfall.