Every Book In The A Court Of Thornes And Roses Series Ranked, According To Readers

There's no question that Sarah J. Maas is one of the biggest authors in the fantasy space — and her second fantasy series, which kicked off in 2015, has clearly stood the test of time. Maas, who began her first novel "Throne of Glass" at just sixteen years old, started work on her "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired tale "A Court of Thorns and Roses" six years before it released, and it became an immediate sensation. Now, with four full-length books in the series and one shorter novel (which Maas officially refers to has a "half" installment), the series centered around young huntress Feyre Archeron is getting a Hulu adaptation spearheaded by Ronald D. Moore ("Outlander"), which was announced back in 2021 (via Deadline), and Maas will be heavily involved as well. Speaking to The New York Times in August of 2022, Maas said, "I decided I wanted to be heavily involved in the TV show adaptation process because it just seemed like a new creative mountain for me to climb. It's a whole different way of telling stories, bringing them to life, and a whole different way of seeing my characters." (As of February of this year, the project was reported to still be in development by Variety.)

Major fantasy adaptation aside, fans love "A Court of Thorns and Roses," and the books all boast pretty solid ratings on Goodreads ... but which ones reigned supreme? Do people love the series more as it continues, and which installment earned the highest ratings from readers?