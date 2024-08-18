Why Netflix Canceled Shadow And Bone

Adapting fantasy novels for TV can be incredibly difficult, but Netflix's "Shadow and Bone" made it look easy. The show had a decent head start thanks to author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels already having great stories, characters, and worldbuilding, but the streaming series brought the fictional land of Ravka and its neighboring nations to a whole new audience. Not only that, but the show seamlessly combined the original trilogy with Bardugo's later Six of Crows novels, creating a new version of the "Shadow and Bone" story that's arguably stronger. Unfortunately, the show was cut short after Season 2 ended.

At Netflix, that isn't usually a surprise, but it hurt extra for "Shadow and Bone" fans. The series earned stellar reviews and was quite popular with subscribers, but the streamer ultimately decided to cut the cord for a couple of reasons. For one, "Shadow and Bone" Season 2 didn't reach the same level of success as the 1st season, never landing that coveted No. 1 spot on the Netflix TV charts.

For a show with as big of a budget and marketing push as "Shadow and Bone" had, that may have given executives cold feet. Of course, not everything needs to be "Stranger Things" to earn a 3rd season, but early cancellations have been par for the course at Netflix for years. For "Shadow and Bone," though, there were likely other factors at play.