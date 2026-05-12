Critics Left Stunned In First Reactions To The Backrooms Movie

On May 29, 2026, horror fans everywhere are going to be treated to the release of "Backrooms." Want to hear why critics have their jaws on the floor over A24's latest buzzy release? Click the video above for all of the details.

After an exclusive press screening, critics started giving their initial impressions of "Backrooms" on X. So far it's been all raves. Joshua Rothkopf of the Los Angeles Times wrote: "BACKROOMS is horror stripped to its essentials: a hallway, a door, knowing that you will go through it. Conceptually, it's a triumph, a nightmare with its own weather." He ended with some praise for young director Kane Parsons, who, Rothkopf claims, knows exactly how to chill his audience.

Also on X, the Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic Courtney Howard (who has written for both Variety and the AV Club) agreed with Rothkopf's assessment of "Backrooms." She called the film "a brilliant, frightening vision. Beautifully claustrophobic, pulse-pounding & freaky AF." She adds that the movie's scares are top notch and that the performances from the two lead actors are great. "Renate Reinsve & Chiwetel Ejiofor are terrific," Howard wrote.