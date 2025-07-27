The Only Horror Movies With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Even in the modern cultural landscape, where horror cinema has transcended genre film and is pretty much considered to be mainstream, it can be hard for frightening movies to get their proper critical due. All too often, horror films get dismissed as being just a bunch of jump scares and derivative attempts to terrify people. While it's true that tons of tepid horror films get released (we're talking about the likes of "The Devil Inside" and "One Missed Call," two of the worst horror movies of all time), that's the case with every genre on the planet. The greatest horror movies can still go toe-to-toe with the peak of any other cinematic genre. Thankfully, top film critics are often keen to remind the general populace of the unique wonders and creative accomplishments of the best horror films. However, it's still rare that a horror film receives unanimous praise: On Rotten Tomatoes, only nine horror films (as of this writing) have secured an absolutely perfect 100% rating on the Tomatometer.

What's especially exciting about these nine motion pictures is how varied they are. Rather than just being nine directorial efforts from the same director or the same corner of the horror genre, these fantastic movies all hail from wildly different eras of cinema history and utilize different aesthetics. Whether it's found footage titles or silent cinema horror, these particular movies go all over the map to get exciting results. At the end of the day, scary features can look like anything — it's often about mining the mundane for unexpected terror. These nine titles vividly reflect that reality with their accomplishments. The only perfectly-reviewed horror movies on Rotten Tomatoes are a stirring testament to both this genre's unique prowess and horror's potential to thrill and inspire in equal measure.