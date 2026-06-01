10 Worst Blue Bloods Episodes, Ranked

The family-centered cop procedural "Blue Bloods" centers itself around a New York-based, justice-orientated flock that spends its time trying to serve justice to the downtrodden. It ruled its Friday night timeslot for years; fans adored it, and the show managed to put out plenty of episodes that they liked over its extremely long lifespan.

But there have definitely been outings that the audience hated. That's the risk any show that runs 14 seasons must contend with, no matter how hard they work to make sure that every single season comes out perfectly. While the drama lives on through "Boston Blue," it left a legacy that was ever so slightly checkered by its own foibles.

Which "Blue Bloods" outings do fans hate the most? This list includes awkward attempts at trying to relate to people who stand far outside of their typical demographic, plotlines that make no sense, and out of character behavior by beloved figures. Here are the 10 worst episodes of the show, ranked with the assistance of IMDb ratings and by authorial order from the highest to the lowest rated.