Steve Schirripa Talks About His Time On Blue Bloods And The Sopranos - Exclusive Interview

The "Blue Bloods" and "Sopranos" connection runs even deeper than you starring on the series, as "Blue Bloods" was created by two people [Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess] who had a hand in the success of "The Sopranos." Plus, a few other "Sopranos" actors have been guest stars on the show. Does that connection make you sentimental?

Believe it or not, I couldn't get on the show when [Green and Burgess] were on the show. I don't know what that reason was. I know them and like them. I respect them. But for whatever reason, they wouldn't give me a role. So does it make me sentimental? No.

I ran into them, Mitch and Robin, after I was on the show for about a year. I bumped into them on the street, and they said they liked what I was doing. That was a nice thing to hear. But I couldn't get on the show for the first six years, and it was a New York show, so I had always thought that was kind of strange. In hindsight, though, it's a good thing that I didn't [get on] because it would've been one and done. You come in as a guest star and you're out.

This role of Anthony Abetemarco had some legs. They obviously liked what I did, and they started writing for me. They had Arthur Nascarella on, and I worked with him. He played Carlo [on "The Sopranos"]. That was fun, to work with him again. With Michael Imperioli [appearing on "Blue Bloods"], I was hoping somewhere along the line we'd work together, but that hasn't happened yet.

I'm a realist. I know I'm not going to play an English professor. I'm not going to get lost in the roles. I'm a blue-collar guy. I'm not Christian Bale or Gary Oldman, where they play a different guy every time. But I wanted to get out of the mob thing, as I've yet to see anything done as well as "The Sopranos."

I played a suburban dad on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" for five years, and that was terrific to get out of the whole mob thing and play this blue-collar sausage king. The show was terrific. It was a big hit and put ABC Family on the map. Because of that, I got out of the mob thing and into other stuff. Unless something incredible comes along, the mob thing doesn't interest me anymore. It's like, we did it, it was great, and I don't think you're going to do it as well.

I never watched "Blue Bloods" before [starring on the show]. I never saw an episode. But I went back and watched some, and it's a really well-written, well-acted show. The whole cast is great. Bridget Moynahan is as good as any actress I've ever worked with. Very underrated. Tom and Donnie [Wahlberg] and Will [Estes] and Vanessa [Ray] and Marissa [Ramirez] — terrific. Len Cariou, too.