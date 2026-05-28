5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Marshals

This has been a big year for the Yellowstone universe — aka the Duttonverse — with the debut of two new spin-offs. Season 1 of both "Dutton Ranch" and "Marshals" are running concurrently, the former a Paramount+ original and the latter airing on CBS. That makes "Marshals" the first Duttonverse show to air on regular network television, a big move for the franchise.

"Marshals" also treads new ground for the property in that it combines the usual Western flavor of a Duttonverse show with a police procedural. It follows John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) son, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), as he uses his experience as a former Navy SEAL in his new career as a U.S. Marshal in Montana. That combination of genres, sometimes called a frontier procedural, has been home to some great shows in recent years. In fact, one such effort definitely played a key role in the current Western renaissance on television, a renaissance that the Duttonverse sometimes gets a disproportionate amount of credit for.

The series we are alluding to, along with a few other recent neo-Western crime shows, are sure to keep "Marshals" fans occupied once Season 1 of that program wraps up and the wait for Season 2 — which has already been greenlit by CBS — begins.