Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Review: A Refreshing Take On MCU Peter Parker

Above all else, there's something genuinely effervescent about this show. Tonally, it's not some drastic departure from the live-action side of the MCU, or shows like "What If...?" and "X-Men '97." However, aesthetically, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is decidedly its own creature. Based on reactions to the initial trailers and details, the series' distinct look seems to be somewhat divisive. It has a flatter, less dynamic animation style that some have compared to the Brian Michael Bendis penned "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" that aired on MTV in 2003. But where that show's use of cell shading was pretty period appropriate, this series has more of a nostalgic approach. The show looks and feels like a happy medium between the Steve Ditko and John Romita Sr. art that dominated the character's first decade of publication and more modern work by artists like Marcos Martin and Chris Samnee, the latter of whom actually worked on the show.

So, what you get are Spidey stories that feel like they take place alongside the ones in recent big screen history, except everyone looks extremely comic book-y. When there are big cameos from the likes of Doctor Strange or Iron Man, they look plucked directly off the page, a far cry from the more "realistic" costume design of the films. Everyone involved seems to have had a blast pulling visual references and characters from the source material, unencumbered in the world of animation by concerns over whether or not something would translate to the screen. That means when Peter is trying out a bunch of different toyetic costumes from Oscorp, they get to pay homage to the Slingers costumes of the '90s that usually would be reserved for obscure DLC in the video game, or more modern looks like the Future Foundation suit from Jonathan Hickman's Fantastic Four run.

It also means Peter's supporting cast from the movies has been replaced with several similar archetypes, but each played by a variety of lesser known Marvel characters. His best friend is Nico Minoru (voiced by Grace Song), from The Runaways. His Flash Thompson-esque jock acquaintance is Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd), just one of several characters whose very appearance stokes dread or suspense the moment a casual viewer googles their name and finds out where the show may take them in the future. Because even though the show does play fast and loose and fun with the mythology, it still knows Peter's life should be as rife with potential tragedy as possible, making space for the right balance of soap opera strife in his personal life and future catastrophe in a world still dealing with the Sokovia Accords.

If this approach has a weak point, it's in the vocal performances. Lead Hudson Thames continues his solid work as Peter from "What If...?," making the role more his own than ever before — but most others deliver unmemorable work. (Charlie Cox sounds like he recorded his dialogue on an iPhone from the set of "Daredevil: Born Again.") The two standouts, it must be said, are a delightful little turn from "Hannibal" veteran Hugh Dancy as Doc Ock and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn. The former is having a ball chewing scenery as Octavius, but the latter is so far ahead of everyone else involved, it would be a crime to not let him take a stab at the character in live-action in the future. Yet Norman being this interesting brings up the series' biggest weakness.