10 Best TV Shows Starring The Cast Of The Walking Dead

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For 11 seasons, "The Walking Dead" brought Hell to Earth and infected the audience with its drama. Set in the middle of the zombie apocalypse (even if they're never called zombies), the show isn't only about the occasional nibble from a walker, but it's also centered on the survivors and how they behave in a time of crisis. Needless to say, the living are often more cruel than the undead here.

"The Walking Dead" cast features a blend of newcomers and recognizable names. Due to its long run and premise, there are performers fleeting in and out of the series at regular intervals. Therefore, it's far from a spoiler to say that not everybody introduced in the first season survives until the end of the show, because the body count rivals that of "Game of Thrones."

Even so, fans remain fond of these actors, so we hunted down the best TV shows starring the cast of "The Walking Dead." They might not be playing the same type of character they did in the AMC survival horror series, but these are the programs that show off their greatest talents as actors. There's only one caveat, though: They needed to portray significant characters on these programs for at least one season.