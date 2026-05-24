10 Best TV Shows Starring The Cast Of The Walking Dead
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For 11 seasons, "The Walking Dead" brought Hell to Earth and infected the audience with its drama. Set in the middle of the zombie apocalypse (even if they're never called zombies), the show isn't only about the occasional nibble from a walker, but it's also centered on the survivors and how they behave in a time of crisis. Needless to say, the living are often more cruel than the undead here.
"The Walking Dead" cast features a blend of newcomers and recognizable names. Due to its long run and premise, there are performers fleeting in and out of the series at regular intervals. Therefore, it's far from a spoiler to say that not everybody introduced in the first season survives until the end of the show, because the body count rivals that of "Game of Thrones."
Even so, fans remain fond of these actors, so we hunted down the best TV shows starring the cast of "The Walking Dead." They might not be playing the same type of character they did in the AMC survival horror series, but these are the programs that show off their greatest talents as actors. There's only one caveat, though: They needed to portray significant characters on these programs for at least one season.
We Own This City
- Cast: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, David Corenswet
- Creators: George Pelecanos, David Simon
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
- Rating: TV-MA
- Where to watch: HBO Max
In retrospect, Jon Bernthal's stint as Shane Walsh in "The Walking Dead" is short-lived, but much like anything else the actor is in, he makes his time onscreen unforgettable. One show in which he showcases his full range as a performer is the HBO crime drama "We Own This City."
This six-episode miniseries uncovers the shocking true story of the corruption that engulfed the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. Bernthal portrays Wayne Jenkins, the sergeant who abuses his position to conduct an intricate criminal enterprise. It's a nuanced role that sees Bernthal deliver a top-drawer performance, bringing the complex layers of Jenkins' character to life. In one aspect, Jenkins is seen as a hero and poster boy for law and order, but in the shadows, he's as guilty as the thugs whom he claims to protect the city from.
Unsurprisingly, "We Own This City" draws positive comparisons to "The Wire," especially since it's more than a case of good versus bad. Instead, it demonstrates how corruption is rooted in the fabric of society and rots various systems from the inside out, making you question who the true heroes are. The best part about "We Own This City?" It's a crime show you can binge-watch in one weekend.
Invincible
- Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons
- Creator: Robert Kirkman
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%
- Rating: TV-MA
- Where to watch: Prime Video
In "The Walking Dead," Steven Yeun steals hearts as Glenn Rhee. Unfortunately, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) breaks it when he smashes Glenn's skull in with his trusty bat, Lucille. Yeun and Morgan receive a chance to go toe-to-toe again, albeit in animated form, thanks to "Invincible."
In Prime Video's superhero series, Yeun excels as the lead Mark Grayson, aka Invincible. He's still a teenager, but he's learning to handle the newfound special abilities that make him, well, invincible. Matters are further complicated when Mark's father, Nolan (J.K. Simmons), reveals that he's priming Earth for the Viltrumite invasion, and Mark needs to pick sides. The show prides itself on being a darker and more violent comic book adaptation, exploring the consequences of actions and stretching its characters to the breaking point in both their personal and superhero lives. Yeun duly convinces as Mark, making the audience care about the plight of his character.
Morgan voices the dangerous Viltrumite Conquest, who puts the hurt on Mark, but receives his own back in the end. Other "Walking Dead" alumni also appear in "Invincible," including Khary Payton, Ross Marquand, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Lauren Cohan. It's like a family reunion here, though it shouldn't be too surprising since the co-creator of the "Invincible" comic book series and showrunner for the series, Robert Kirkman, is also responsible for "The Walking Dead."
Sherwood
- Cast: David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, Lorraine Ashbourne
- Creator: James Graham
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
- Rating: TV-MA
- Where to watch: Prime Video
"The Walking Dead" hasn't had any shortage of vile antagonists, but Philip Blake, aka the Governor (played by David Morrissey), stands tall as the most ruthless of them all. His depravity knows no bounds, as an insidious nature lies beneath his charismatic façade.
Morrissey has quite the experience across stage, film, and TV, but his turn as Detective Chief Superintendent Ian St. Clair in the gripping British crime drama "Sherwood" is certainly worth raving about. Based on a true story, the show explores the events that unfold after murders rock a mining village in Nottinghamshire, England. It's up to the police to investigate, but they encounter far more than they expect and unearth years of simmering tension.
From murder mystery to explosive commentary about politics and social issues, "Sherwood" has it all, leaving viewers on tenterhooks after each episode and receiving lavish praise from critics. Morrissey's character runs a gamut of emotions, as he's often left facing odds greater than he could have imagined. Much like he does as the Governor, he ensures that Ian St. Clair makes every moment count and becomes one of the most memorable characters onscreen. Simply put, "Sherwood" is one of the best shows like "Broadchurch" that crime drama fans need to watch.
Prison Break
- Cast: Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Sarah Wayne Callies
- Creator: Paul Scheuring
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%
- Rating: TV-14
- Where to watch: Disney+
Sarah Wayne Callies' Lori Grimes features in the first love triangle of "The Walking Dead," along with her husband, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and his best friend, Shane Walsh. It's a bit of an oversimplification of the dynamic, but that's a story for another feature. Eventually, Lori dies while giving birth to baby Judith, though she still haunts Rick's dreams.
Callies made a name for herself in "Prison Break," in which she portrays the prison's doctor, Sara Tancredi. Now, the plot for "Prison Break" is literally in the title, as Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) arranges for himself to be imprisoned so he can help his brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) escape before he's executed for a crime he didn't commit. Yeah, one wonders how many times they can escape and go back into prison, but hey, this lasted for five seasons, and the fans ate it all up.
As Sara, Callies plays an important role in "Prison Break," especially as she grows closer to Michael inside the joint and they become romantically involved. At one point in the series, Sara is killed off — which was a decision made because of a contract dispute between Callies and the network. However, she returns (with her head fully intact). Fans have themselves to thank for this twist of fate, since the outcry for her character was one of the determining factors in bringing back Sara.
Young Justice
- Cast: Jesse McCartney, Nolan North, Khary Payton
- Creators: Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman
- Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: HBO Max
In "The Walking Dead," Khary Payton plays the beloved character King Ezekiel. If we're being honest, he's probably a much better leader than Rick Grimes ever was — and lest we forget, his pet tiger, Shiva, is the ultimate weapon in the zombie apocalypse.
Payton is a highly accomplished voice actor, having appeared in everything from "Ben 10" to "Invincible." However, his work in the DC Universe is on another level. Payton takes a leading role in "Teen Titans" and "Teen Titans Go!" as Cyborg, but his portrayal of Kaldur'ahm, aka Aqualad, in "Young Justice" (one of the best DC animated shows ever made) is generational.
The series focuses on the adventures of sidekicks as they grow into their own heroes. Despite being surrounded by high-profile comic book legacy characters like Robin (Jesse McCartney), Superboy (Nolan North), and Wally West (Jason Spisak), Kaldur'ahm's story steals the show in the earlier seasons, especially as he grapples with the knowledge that he's Black Manta's son and forges his own destiny. Payton captures the calmness of the character, establishing him as a natural-born leader and friend everybody wants in their corner. In later seasons, Kaldur'ahm becomes the new Aquaman and leads the Justice League. Payton's performance is pitch-perfect to the point that it's almost impossible to think of anybody else but him as the voice of Kaldur'ahm.
Extant
- Cast: Halle Berry, Pierce Gagnon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- Creator: Mickey Fisher
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%
- Rating: TV-14
- Where to watch: Paramount+
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan arrives more than halfway through "The Walking Dead," but he ends up becoming a pivotal character in the overall story. So much so that he even receives his own spin-off titled "The Walking Dead: Dead City."
Considering Morgan's extensive experience in TV, there are many projects to suggest here. Rather than point to obvious roles, such as Jason Crouse in "The Good Wife" and John Winchester in "Supernatural," let's look at his underrated performance as JD Richter in the second season of the sci-fi drama "Extant."
The first season introduces Halle Berry's astronaut Molly Woods, who arrives back home from a solo mission in space. There's one problem, though: she's pregnant. How did this happen!? The story takes several unexpected twists and turns, as Molly searches for the truth of this seemingly phantom pregnancy and the web of conspiracy it unravels. The second season continues the intrigue, as Morgan's JD assists Molly in her quest for answers — and let's just say that the truth is out there. What works here is the undeniable chemistry between Berry and Morgan as leads, establishing the second season as a much better outing than the first. Keep an eye out for fellow "The Walking Dead" alumnus David Morrissey, who plays a vital role as Tobias Shepherd in "Extant" Season 2 as well.
The Serpent Queen
- Cast: Samantha Morton, Amrita Acharia, Ruby Bentall
- Creator: Justin Haythe
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%
- Rating: TV-MA
- Where to watch: Starz
As an actor, Samantha Morton needs no introduction. Her work speaks for itself, so it was quite the coup for "The Walking Dead" to secure her for the role of Alpha in the Whisperers arc. To the surprise of absolutely no one, she knocks the part out of the park and leaves a mark on the series.
It would be all too easy to say that everybody should watch anything Morton is in, because she elevates all her projects, but that would be cheating. Since Morton is renowned for period pieces, let's look at her starring role in "The Serpent Queen," which is a show like "Reign" that is worth your time.
Morton plays real-life historical figure Catherine de Medici, who marries into royalty at a young age. Her journey isn't only meant for her to be a baby-producing machine, though, as she finds her way onto the throne as the Queen of France. It isn't a spoiler, since it's history, but Catherine was renowned for navigating politics like a boss. Morton produces a gargantuan performance here in a show that could be described as "Game of Thrones" without dragons. Although "The Serpent Queen" is only two seasons, it doesn't overstay its welcome, telling an all-encompassing and unmissable story about Catherine de Medici and her radical rise to power.
Virgin River
- Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson
- Creator: Sue Tenney
- Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
- Rating: TV-14
- Where to watch: Netflix
Alexandra Breckenridge's Jessie Anderson offers a glimpse at a potential happily-ever-after that Rick Grimes could have in "The Walking Dead." Unfortunately, her fate — like many others before and after her — is determined by the appetite of those pesky walkers. So, alas, poor Rick must see another romance wither away into nothingness.
Fortunately, Breckenridge's Mel Monroe doesn't have to contend with such things in Netflix's "Virgin River." Instead, this show is all about romance and zombie-less drama. The story sees Mel move from Los Angeles to the small town of Virgin River to get away from her problems. Here, she works as a nurse practitioner and sparks fly when she meets bartender Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Yet Mel discovers that her problems don't magically evaporate, while also encountering a brand-new set of challenges.
"Virgin River" isn't what anyone would call prestige TV, but it's cozier than a onesie and tea after dinner. Once you start watching, you can't stop as you become intertwined in the lives of Mel, Jack, and everybody else from Virgin River. This is the type of show that viewers hope never ends, because there's a genuine connection between the audience and its characters.
Save Me
- Cast: Lennie James, Stephen Graham, Suranne Jones
- Creator: Lennie James
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%
- Rating: TV-MA
- Where to watch: BritBox
Without Lennie James' Morgan Jones, Rick Grimes would be a goner before the end of the first episode of "The Walking Dead." He's the person who informs Rick about the state of the world after the police officer wakes up from his extra long nap. Morgan drifts in and out of the series, but he also features in "Fear the Walking Dead" as an important character.
As an actor, James has appeared in a number of well-known TV shows, such as "Jericho" and "Line of Duty," and movies like "Sahara" and the critically heralded "Blade Runner 2049." However, there's a show that James created, wrote, and starred in that deserves special attention here: "Save Me."
This drama sees James portray the heavily flawed Nelly Rowe. His life changes after he's accused of kidnapping his estranged daughter, Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness). Desperate to prove his innocence, Nelly embarks on a quest to find Jody. He isn't alone here, though, as he drags a number of others into his mission. It isn't too difficult to imagine that Nelly is in way over his head here, but he's resourceful to say the least. James takes full control of "Save Me," putting on a performance for the ages and creating a drama that has everyone wondering what happens next.
Strike Back
- Cast: Richard Armitage, Andrew Lincoln, Jodhi May
- Creator: Chris Ryan
- Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%
- Rating: TV-MA
- Where to watch: Amazon
In "The Walking Dead," Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes is the MVP for the longest time. This dude goes through the most, seeing his wife, child, and countless friends die along the way in the most horrific fashion. No matter what happens, though, he's like the zombie apocalypse's Batman — he always has a plan and comes out swinging stronger than before!
While Lincoln turned into a household name thanks to "The Walking Dead," he also starred in a fantastic action thriller series the same year he debuted in the zombie drama. In 2010's "Strike Back," based on the book by Chris Ryan, Lincoln portrays the complicated Hugh Collinson. While the character is a high-ranking major in MI6's Section 20, Major Collinson isn't quite who he appears to be. He has a history with SAS operative John Porter (Richard Armitage), as they were both involved in a mission in Afghanistan that went sideways.
"Strike Back" affords Lincoln the opportunity to showcase his action credentials, which certainly aid him in "The Walking Dead." While the series continued for eight seasons, the actor was only a part of the first one. Let's just say that he makes the most of his screentime and goes out with a real bang!