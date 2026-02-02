10 Crime Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Weekend

Based on the true story of a young teen who went missing after attending a party, 2024's "Under the Bridge" follows a local police department looking into the case as well as a non-fiction writer learning more about the youth in town, particularly those connected to a youth home. Across eight episodes, the audience can watch what happened to the teen, Reena (Vritika Gupta), and who might be responsible.

"Under the Bridge" is layered, focusing on a variety of issues across several generations. The story is so much more than just a writer looking into something for their next book, though there are quite a few skeletons in her closet. One of the officers on the case, Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), goes on a journey of self discovery, realizing that she was ripped away from her family during the Sixties Scoop, causing her to try and find her birth parents. There's also the stories of Reena's classmates and their involvement in her death and the lies Reena told about her family.

The Hulu series has a rating of 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes for how well it covers the brutality of human nature. "'Under the Bridge' may begin as a true-crime dramatization, but it arrives at this sweeping, tragic vision of the harm human beings do to each other," Laura Miller wrote for Slate. Richard Roeper of the Chicago-Sun Times agrees, writing that "'Under the Bridge' actually IS a mystery on many levels, as it examines how and why a group of junior high school-age students, most of them girls, would turn on a peer in such horrific fashion."