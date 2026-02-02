10 Crime Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Weekend
There's always plenty of crime television to watch, from fictionalized stories rooted in different crimes to dramatizations of real cases. Sure, there are amazing true crime movies you can put on and enjoy in an afternoon, but nothing hits quite as well as a multi-episode saga you watch from start to finish. From cliffhangers to non-linear timelines, a series has a bit more runtime to work with, adding in more characters and plotlines, and creates the perfect thing to spend a weekend watching.
While it can be difficult to decide what to spend 48 hours binging from your couch, we've put together some recommendations. These crime series focus on important themes, times in history, and topics that are still topical today, and have great reviews for how they do it. If you're in need of a new crime show to watch in one weekend, these are the ones to add to your watchlist, from police corruption and unsolved cases to the opioid epidemic and wrongful convictions.
A Friend of the Family
The Peacock original series "A Friend of the Family" tells the story of Jan Broberg (Mckenna Grace), a young girl who was kidnapped and groomed by her neighbor Robert (Jake Lacy) from 1972 to 1976. Across nine episodes with many troubling scenes, audiences watch as Jan and her family interact with their new neighbors, only for things to turn more sinister when Robert becomes obsessed with and abducts Jan twice. Part of Robert's control over Jan is he convinces her that, if she does not follow the plan he lays out, aliens will hurt her family.
The 2022 miniseries boasts a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 81% from audiences. Though the reviews are divided on whether or not "A Friend of the Family" actually needed nine episodes to tell the story, many highlight how well-done the show is, particularly when compared to others that are fictionalized versions of true stories and because it considers the negative press the Brobergs received for their part in everything.
"'A Friend of the Family' is written with an acute awareness of the backlash that met the Brobergs after they shared how they were manipulated and nearly destroyed by a malignant narcissist," Joshua Alston wrote for Variety. IndieWire's Steve Green noted that the series "(refreshingly) has little concern for true-crime expectations" like other adaptations, which is to its benefit. This makes those nine episodes fly by, creating a perfect weekend binge.
Under the Bridge
Based on the true story of a young teen who went missing after attending a party, 2024's "Under the Bridge" follows a local police department looking into the case as well as a non-fiction writer learning more about the youth in town, particularly those connected to a youth home. Across eight episodes, the audience can watch what happened to the teen, Reena (Vritika Gupta), and who might be responsible.
"Under the Bridge" is layered, focusing on a variety of issues across several generations. The story is so much more than just a writer looking into something for their next book, though there are quite a few skeletons in her closet. One of the officers on the case, Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone), goes on a journey of self discovery, realizing that she was ripped away from her family during the Sixties Scoop, causing her to try and find her birth parents. There's also the stories of Reena's classmates and their involvement in her death and the lies Reena told about her family.
The Hulu series has a rating of 86% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes for how well it covers the brutality of human nature. "'Under the Bridge' may begin as a true-crime dramatization, but it arrives at this sweeping, tragic vision of the harm human beings do to each other," Laura Miller wrote for Slate. Richard Roeper of the Chicago-Sun Times agrees, writing that "'Under the Bridge' actually IS a mystery on many levels, as it examines how and why a group of junior high school-age students, most of them girls, would turn on a peer in such horrific fashion."
Sharp Objects
Based on the Gillian Flynn novel, "Sharp Objects" is about a woman named Camille (Amy Adams) who moves back home after spending time in a psychiatric hospital. Two teen girls are dead, and as an investigative reporter, Camille begins looking into what happened to them at the request of her boss. By the end of the show, she uncovers information not only about the present, but also the past, particularly when it comes to what happened to her sister Marian (Lulu Wilson).
Though many think of "Gone Girl" when Gillian Flynn comes up, "Sharp Objects" has the better critical rating, with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews highlight the powerful female perspective of the series, particularly across the different ages represented among the characters. The Guardian's Lauren Carroll Harris calls it a "feminist take on TV crime" with a narrative that's "empathetic to women's perspectives," while NPR's Eric Deggans notes that it "shows the dark consequences of female rage across three generations."
While this may sound similar to "Under the Bridge," "Sharp Objects" focuses on a different type of family dynamic, particularly that of a mother who is never satisfied and a daughter who is tired of constantly being put under the microscope. It's something many women can relate to, and when juxtaposed with the investigation, it makes all eight episodes an engaging, albeit heavy, weekend watch.
Adolescence
"Adolescence" is a four-episode series on Netflix about a young teen boy who kills one of his classmates. Though not based on any one incident, the narrative is meant to reflect the rise in knife violence in young boys in the United Kingdom and its connection to media that focuses on toxic masculinity. Jamie (Owen Cooper) takes out his anger and frustration at being bullied by a girl he has a crush on, creating a ripple effect for everyone involved.
The 2025 show has a 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned multiple accolades. Cooper won best supporting actor at the Golden Globes, Emmys, and Critics Choice TV Awards. Stephen Graham, who not only created and wrote the series but stars as Jamie's father Eddie, also won an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice award for his performance, as has Erin Doherty, who plays Briony Ariston, a child psychologist who meets with Jamie in the third episode.
Part of what makes the series unique is that each episode is shot in one continuous take, really immersing the audience in the story. Shots that seem impossible, like going through a window, happen fluidly, keeping viewers invested. While each episode takes place at a different time, with just four, it's easy to binge in an entire day.
When They See Us
"When They See Us" is a four-episode 2019 miniseries about the wrongful convictions of five teenagers of color for sexual assault in 1989. Based on the true story, the show follows the teens from after they are brought in for questioning to when their sentence was vacated after the actual perpetrator came forward in 2002.
Though the shortest option on this list, it might be the heaviest watch. Setting aside the wrongful convictions of it all, "When They See Us" puts a spotlight on racial profiling when it comes to criminal activity, issues within the judicial system, and the impact it will forever have on the lives of the young men. It's a difficult series to stomach, particularly because of how prevalent the topic remains, but it is an emotional and noteworthy binge with a Peabody award under its belt.
The Netflix project has a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. NPR's Eric Deggans calls the it "the toughest TV show ... to watch in a long while," highlighting that creator Ava DuVernay uses "brutal realism" to show just how quickly the teens' lives changed. The Observer calls DuVernay's work "clear-eyed and focused," while focusing on the five young men and telling the story of what they endured simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Dopesick
A fictional story based on a few real characters, "Dopesick" is an eight-episode miniseries following different stories related to the opioid crisis in the United States. Most individuals featured were created for the show, but different government figures and some related to featured court cases are based on real people. Audiences can watch the creation of OxyContin, the opioid at the center of the issue, how it impacts those who are prescribed it, and the different ways the matter went to court.
The Hulu show boasts an amazing cast. It stars Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix, a doctor who both prescribes and is prescribed the medication, seeing the effects it can have firsthand. Will Poulter is Billy Cutler, the pharma sales rep who first introduces Dr. Finnix to OxyContin, putting that narrative in motion. Other key cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy, a woman Dr. Finnix prescribes OxyContin to, Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Sackler, the man known for developing the drug, and Rosario Dawson as Bridget Meyer, a DEA agent.
Not only does "Dopesick" have a stacked cast, but it has amazing critic and audience scores, with an 89% and a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. "Two things stand out to me. One is the shocking, awful consequences of opioid addiction and about how the checks and balances that were in place obviously failed and how ordinary people's lives were destroyed as a result," BBC wrote in 2021. "The second is how, as a Brit, it makes you so shocked at how American healthcare works."
Unbelievable
Netflix's "Unbelievable" is based on the true story of a young Washington woman reporting a sexual assault, only for her local law enforcement officials to not believe her, forcing her to recant her statements in frustration. At the same time, similar cases are popping up in Colorado, and police are stumped. The 2019 miniseries follows both sides, with Kaitlyn Dever as Marie, the young woman, and Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as Detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall, respectively, the officers in Colorado.
"Unbelievable" received strong reviews from critics and audiences, with a 98% and an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. Reviews note that the series does an excellent job of keeping audiences engaged by setting the stage emotionally, rather than leaning into the tropes of the genre that could value entertainment over the gravity of the situation. The Chicago Sun-Times called it "a stylish but never exploitative true-crime story," while RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico wrote that "'Unbelievable' reminds us of the human side of criminal investigation on both sides."
With eight episodes, the series could be binged in one day, but because of how troubling it all is, it's best split across a weekend. It is genuinely emotional to watch Marie struggle with her memories, convincing herself she somehow dreamed everything up, while Grace and Karen are working hard to find the perpetrator. They don't know how they'll end up helping Marie, but their determination is as inspiring as it is powerful.
Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet stars as Marianne Sheehan, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town, trying to solve two cases involving young girls, in "Mare of Easttown." However, one case is seemingly at a dead end after a year with nothing new turning up, and there's pressure mounting from the other residents to solve both. When combined with everything happening in her personal life as well, including divorce and grief over her son's death, it makes for a tense investigation.
While the ever-changing dynamic of the plot will certainly keep your attention enough to binge all seven episodes over a weekend, or maybe even a day, what makes the 2021 series isn't its exploration of grief or relationships falling apart, it's Winslet. Not only does she use a unique Philadelphia accent that isn't usually included on-screen, but it's one of Winslet's best performances ever.
The Daily Mail's Deborah Ross wrote that the actress "owns this series, top to bottom," calling her performance "a tour de force." Robert Lloyd with the Los Angeles Times highlights how real Winslet's performance feels, writing "Winslet makes you believe in Mare as a person and not a part." With this kind of praise, it should come as no surprise that she won a Critics Choice award, Emmy, and Golden Globe for "Mare of Easttown."
The Outsider
What begins as a Little League coach being arrested for the murder of a boy turns into something else entirely when there's concrete evidence both placing him at the scene of the crime and in a conference out of state. What happens when two things are seemingly true? "The Outsider" follows that and more in a small town with something lurking in the shadows.
The HBO miniseries is the perfect weekend binge if you want a crime show with a dash of supernatural happenings and an amazing cast. With actors like Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo, and Julianne Nicholson (who also stars in "Mare of Easttown" if you want a double feature) giving stellar performances, and a critic score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, your eyes will be glued to your screen for all 10 episodes.
Slate called the ensemble "uniformly excellent," singling out Erivo as giving "the strongest performance." NPR agreed, calling Erivo's performance as private detective Holly Gibney "exceedingly well played." Other compliments went to Bateman's characterization of Little League coach Terry Maitland as what Slate added was an "affable everyman with a shade of darkness right beneath the surface."
We Own This City
Based on the real case of corruption within the Baltimore Police Department, "We Own This City" takes audiences to different points in time that led to the corruption coming to light. Eight officers were part of what turned into police brutality, stealing during raids, and planting evidence to best suit their actions, all from overly aggressive training techniques.
"We Own This City" has a 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews highlighted how well the series focused on issues within the system, as this case of corruption wasn't the first and likely wouldn't be the last. Entertainment Weekly wrote that audiences won't "watch another cop show the same way again," that's how well the project does with presenting the story.
While the timeline can be a bit confusing since it moves between the past and the present often, the end result is worth it. "This horrifying story will more than reward you, once you tune in to its beat," Rebecca Nicholson wrote for The Guardian. Sure, it might take a second to click, but when it does, you will want to watch all six episodes of "We Own This City" in one weekend.