5 Most Controversial Stephen King Adaptations, Ranked

There's no middle ground when it comes to Stephen King adaptations. They're either masterpieces or they're unbearable, with few exceptions to the rule. The same applies when directors decide to take creative liberties with the King of Horror's source material, deviating from what worked on the page to create something unique and unusual. That could either mean bold visions that the author hates, short stories that significantly expand the scope of the original text, or an utter, unqualified disaster that forgets what it was that made the story scary in the first place.

The vast majority of the most controversial Stephen King adaptations wound up that way because the liberties they took proved alienating, with one even causing the author to file a lawsuit because of how little it resembled his work. These are by no means the best movies inspired by his catalogue, with more stinkers than successes in the crop below. Although, it does a disservice to the masterpiece at No. 1 to say it's a ranking from least worst to worst of all. Instead, these are the films which left a sour taste for one reason or another, inspiring fan backlash or outright dismissal from the author himself.

Many bad films have been made out of King's work, but many of those didn't ruffle feathers to quite the extent that the following five managed to.