5 Stephen King Adaptations The Author Hated

"The Lawnmower Man," an adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 short story of the same name, stars Jeff Fahey and Pierce Brosnan and is an easy inclusion on this list. The author disliked it so much that he did something he hadn't even done with "The Shining:" he sued to have his name removed from the marketing.

This may seem extreme, but King had a good reason. Writers Brett Leonard and Gimel Everett took significant creative liberties with the story, resulting in something that really shouldn't be called an adaptation of "The Lawnmower Man." The short story is about a murderous landscaper, whereas the film is rooted in virtual reality. There are plenty of adaptations that modify the original material, but in this case, it became an entirely new story.

King sued in May 1992 to have his name removed from marketing because the movie "bore no meaningful resemblance" to his work. Originally named "Stephen King's The Lawnmower Man," the lawsuit would force the production company Allied Vision and distributor New Line Cinema to remove King from the film's name. After an initial ruling and a subsequent appeal by Allied Vision, the courts ruled that they had to remove his name from marketing materials, but could keep his name in the credits. However, King figured out his name was still being used in some marketing with the help of private investigators (namely on the VHS home release), and they went back to court in 1994. Distributor New Line Cinema was found in contempt of the court, and owed King revenue on the VHS sales in addition to the $2.5 million settlement from the initial lawsuit.