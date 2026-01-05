10 Incredible Movies Based On Supposedly 'Unfilmable' Books

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's hardly a book that hasn't been adapted by Hollywood, with many movie versions arriving shortly after the paperback hits shelves. Yet some books take longer to make it to the screen. Not because there isn't a high demand, but because they perplex Hollywood as how best to adapt them. Whether due to their unwieldy plots, multiple characters, or first-person perspectives, some books prove to be tough to crack for even the most adept of screenwriters. Charlie Kaufman dramatized this struggle in his 2002 film "Adaptation," shaped from Susan Orlean's "unadaptable" nonfiction book "The Orchid Thief."

Sometimes, however, the right director comes along at the right time and figures out how to make the impossible possible. What seemed unfilmable on the page suddenly leaps onto movie screens in the most cinematic way imaginable, making you wonder what took so long.

What ultimately separates a good adaptation of a book from a great one isn't how faithful it remains to the story's plot, but how well it captures the book's spirit. Anyone can copy and paste the text of a novel and reconfigure it into a screenplay, but it takes a truly skilled writer to recognize what made the author's prose so special. That's especially important when it comes to the "unadaptable," which mines its effect from qualities that are difficult to replicate on a movie screen. Here are 10 incredible books based on supposedly "unfilmable" books, from the most sprawling of epics to the most surreal of head-trips.