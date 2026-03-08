Your Favorite Stephen King Book Can't Work The Same Way In Mike Flanagan's Dark Tower Series

"The Dark Tower" is the story of Roland of Gilead, the last in a line of Western-inspired knights known as "Gunslingers," and his quest for the mythical Dark Tower of the title. That quest, and the friends and enemies Roland meets along the way, forms the spine of the narrative, but it's not the only important part of the story.

"The Dark Tower IV: Wizard and Glass" arrives fourth in the series' original publication order, but it actually takes the action back many years, to show us Roland as a young Gunslinger dispatched by his father to handle an issue in a fiefdom known as Mejis. There, he meets a beautiful young woman named Susan Delgado, and begins a doomed romance that will shape who he is for the rest of his days.

I love "Wizard and Glass," and I know I'm not alone. Virtually every "Dark Tower" fan I've ever spoken to is in love with its language, its pastoral beauty, and its insights into the often-stony Roland's inner life. You can't truly tell the entire "Dark Tower" story without it.

The problem is that the book arrives just as a major cliffhanger from the previous book, "The Dark Tower III: The Waste Lands," is resolved. After a major piece of the present-day story wraps up, Roland simply sits down and tells his friends a story about his youth. It's a great story, to be sure, but it also stops all momentum in the main narrative, and when it comes to TV, that's a problem. Think of all the times one of your favorite shows has devoted an episode, or an entire subplot, to spinning one character off from the rest of the ensemble. The material in "Wizard and Glass" constitutes at least an entire season of that kind of storytelling, which in the era of prestige TV, creates a stumbling block that can't be ignored.