Forgive the all-too-easy reference, but these are the droids you're looking for. Where would the organic beings of the "Star Wars" galaxy be without their robotic counterparts? They fix the ships, navigate through hyperspace, scout alien landscapes, and, more often than not, look adorable while doing it. Though "Star Wars" still has a big droid rights problem, it has never stopped giving us great ones over the years. Obi-Wan Kenobi said that flying is for droids, and these particular droids have flown especially high — becoming not just fan favorites, but icons of the franchise.

Before we get to our highly scientific top 10, it's only right to give some honorable mentions. The Cuteness Award for Best Little Guy goes to BD-1 of the "Star Wars: Jedi" video games, while new addition Spybot from "Maul — Shadow Lord" gets whatever the opposite accolade would be. To the Imperial probe droids, the droidekas, and the super battle droids, we award the Swag Award for Looking Like a Tough Dude. To the Bettie-Bots, you deserved better — the "...That's in 'Star Wars?'" Award. And to Todo 360, we all love you; Cad Bane never deserved your loyalty or your polished manners.

With the consolation prizes handed out, let's get right to it! These are the 10 best "Star Wars" droids of all time, ranked.