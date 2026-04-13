The droids are not all right, and we all know it. We pretend that we don't. We point to R2-D2 and C-3PO, and how much they seem to enjoy their lives of servitude. R2 and Luke are like buddies! The droids are family! And besides, they like being mechanized slaves with no real agency or self-determination, despite their clear sentience.

This is the story Star Wars has told us for years — from the very beginning, in fact. But since 1977, it has also told us very clearly what droids are: an unpaid, eternal labor class, bought and sold as property, and frequently dismissed by side characters and protagonists alike. It's been nearly 50 years of this, and it's time we put an end to it — or, at the very least, get a proper, in-depth story about the plight of the droid.

This remains one of oddest conundrums in the franchise, though people rarely discuss it. Or rather, they discuss it, but in the sorts of niche forums and thinkpieces that rarely get traction in the casual fandom. In a story all about freedom and rebellion against tyranny, the droid is frequently an agent, but never with true agency. At the best of times, it's strange. At the worst, it's a direct contradiction of Star Wars' core themes. Where would we be without the mouse droid, the pit droid, the gonk droid?

And so, Disney, we demand you finally address the big issue of droid subjugation and give us a banger story in the process.