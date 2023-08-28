Star Wars: Chopper's Kill Count Is Enough To Make Him A War Criminal

With the premiere of "Ahsoka," the Disney+ series pits the titular hero against a group of villains, including former Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and even Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). However, the "Star Wars" series' biggest threat may be much closer to Ahsoka: the seemingly-loveable droid Chopper.

On the outside, Chopper looks like the latest in a long line of adorable "Star Wars" sidekicks. However, a deeper dive into his action against the Empire produces a staggeringly high kill count, leading to many fans dubbing the small droid a war criminal. In "Star Wars Rebels," Chopper and the rest of the Ghost Crew fight against the Empire, with the droid's evil nature on full display, amassing a kill count that rivals only the most vile villains. On Reddit, u/blockpro156 pulled the receipts, tallying up the deaths Chopper is directly responsible for.

They pointed out that the droid wasted no time getting down to business as Chopper scored his first kill, blowing up a TIE fighter, before the series began in the prelude short "The Machine in the Ghost." From there, his reign of terror only continued, killing three more TIE pilots in the show's first episode, ending Season 1 with eight kills. In Season 2, Chopper's bloodlust reaches an entirely new level, with the user writing, "He also sabotaged the Indicator, causing it to explode and take two Imperial Cruisers down with it," adding roughly 47,000 deaths to his kill count. By the end of Season 3, the user estimated Chopper's kill count to be approximately 50,000, and he even tried to kill Ezra Bridger twice.