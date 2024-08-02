Star Wars: What Rogue One's K-2SO Looks Like In Real Life

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" features several memorable heroes fighting as part of the Rebel Alliance to steal the plans for the Death Star in order to stop the Galactic Empire's reign. Between Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), there is no shortage of heroes who put their lives on the line to take down evil. One of the major scene stealers in the 2016 film is K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), as the droid quickly proves to be very useful in the rebels' quest.

In "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," directed by Gareth Edwards, K-2SO is a nearly seven-foot-tall droid, originally operating as a security droid for the Imperial army. With an extremely dry and sarcastic tone, the droid often brings levity to serious situations throughout the movie — with Tudyk even breaking character on the set of "Rogue One." Story wise, K-2SO takes on a more heroic role after encountering Cassian and having his memory wiped. He assists the group of rebels as they learn more about the Death Star. Tragically, in the fight to gain plans for the Sith superweapon, K-2SO sacrifices himself to allow Jyn and Cassian to acquire much-needed information to succeed in their efforts.

While K-2SO is a robot created with impressive CGI, he looks nothing like Tudyk, who helped bring him to life. There's a good chance you'll recognize the actor known for his comedy chops, whether it's by his physical appearance or through his numerous iconic voice roles.