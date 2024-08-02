Star Wars: What Rogue One's K-2SO Looks Like In Real Life
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" features several memorable heroes fighting as part of the Rebel Alliance to steal the plans for the Death Star in order to stop the Galactic Empire's reign. Between Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), there is no shortage of heroes who put their lives on the line to take down evil. One of the major scene stealers in the 2016 film is K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), as the droid quickly proves to be very useful in the rebels' quest.
In "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," directed by Gareth Edwards, K-2SO is a nearly seven-foot-tall droid, originally operating as a security droid for the Imperial army. With an extremely dry and sarcastic tone, the droid often brings levity to serious situations throughout the movie — with Tudyk even breaking character on the set of "Rogue One." Story wise, K-2SO takes on a more heroic role after encountering Cassian and having his memory wiped. He assists the group of rebels as they learn more about the Death Star. Tragically, in the fight to gain plans for the Sith superweapon, K-2SO sacrifices himself to allow Jyn and Cassian to acquire much-needed information to succeed in their efforts.
While K-2SO is a robot created with impressive CGI, he looks nothing like Tudyk, who helped bring him to life. There's a good chance you'll recognize the actor known for his comedy chops, whether it's by his physical appearance or through his numerous iconic voice roles.
Alan Tudyk looks nothing like K-2SO
Born in 1971 and standing at 5'11" with red hair, Alan Tudyk began his career with parts including a small role as Everton in "Patch Adams" and Sam Traxler in "Wonder Boys." The actor's extensive resume later sees him play Steve the Pirate in "Dodgeball," Hoban "Wash" Washburne in "Firefly," and Ben Chapman in the Jackie Robinson biopic "42." Tudyk also appears as Tucker McGee in the comedy "Tucker & Dale vs. Evil," plays the villain Mr. Nobody in the DC Comics "Doom Patrol" series, and shows up in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."
Tudyk is also known for his voice roles, as the El Paso, Texas, native has voiced a character in every Walt Disney Animation Studios film since 2012, including Heihei in "Moana" and its upcoming sequel, "Moana 2"; Valentino in "Wish"; Tuk Tuk in "Raya and the Last Dragon"; and Duke Weaselton in "Frozen." Tudyk also voices characters in "Young Justice," "American Dad," "Harley Quinn," "Transformers: EarthSpark," and "Solar Opposites" and will voice Doctor Phosphorus in the soon-to-be-released "Creature Commandos" series, which will officially launch James Gunn's DCU. His experience in motion caption roles includes playing Sonny in "I, Robot," along with K-2SO in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
So, even if you don't know who Tudyk is or recognize his appearance from his live-action roles, you almost certainly know some of the characters he's helped bring to life. The talented actor has popped up in several major franchises with no indication of slowing down anytime soon.