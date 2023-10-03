This Star Wars Character Secretly Holds The Power (And You Likely Never Noticed)

To casual fans, "Star Wars" might look like it all revolves around the Jedi, Sith, and Skywalkers of the galaxy. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Sure, Luke, Anakin, Rey, Palpatine, and others of their ilk get all the lines and character development. But any true "Star Wars" aficionado knows that the franchise truly belongs to the little freaks: the countless quirky droids and weirdo aliens that bring the universe to life.

One particular droid has flown under the radar for far too long, and it's time we gave them their flowers. Despite debuting all the way back in the very first "Star Wars" movie in 1977, this character has never had a leading role, or even a line, other than the one they utter over and over again. That's right: We're talking about the true hero of "Star Wars," the gonk droid.

Officially known as GNK-series power droid, the gonk droid is an unsung titan. It's a powerhouse in the literal sense, in that it is basically a power generator with ears and legs. This makes it far more useful than a regular battery, as it can carry out simple tasks on its own and relocate as needed. And yes, it's called a gonk droid colloquially because, well, that's just the noise it makes.