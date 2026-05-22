10 Biggest Streaming Movie Disappointments Of 2026 (So Far)

Cast : Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Sacha Baron Cohen

: Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Sacha Baron Cohen Director: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly Rating: R

R Runtime: 104 minutes

104 minutes Where to watch: Prime Video

Folks still love the Farrelly brothers — or in this case, Peter Farrelly, whose "Balls Up" also did very well when it arrived on Prime Video. It even managed to draw more viewers than a fresh episode of "The Boys" during its initial release week. But that goodwill did not extend to either the audience or the critics' response to this movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Balls Up" only scored a 23% from critics. Fans liked it slightly more, but not enough to give it a fresh score, with the film landing at 30%.

Critics were not kind, to say the least, and many couldn't stop hammering on how poor the premise was and how the film seemed to belong to another era. "'Balls Up' would've been a bad movie in the Farrelly Bros. heyday. In 2026, it's the most undignified paycheck of Mark Wahlberg's career, which is genuinely saying something," remarked Dustin Rowles of Pajiba. "'Balls Up' is exactly the kind of workable Hollywood premise that back in the day would be reserved for D-List actors like Pauly Shore or one of Adam Sandler's buddies," remarked Will Hume of Flickering Myth.

The flick is about condom company worker Elijah DeBell (Paul Walter Hauser), who invents a rubber called the Testicle Sentinel that can be wrapped over the wearer's gonads. DeBell is teamed up with salesman Brad Lewison (Wahlberg), and they are sent to Brazil to sell the Testicle Sentinel to the country's travel ministry in the hope of getting a World Cup sponsorship. Calamity follows, of course.