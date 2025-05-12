Whatever Happened To The Farrelly Brothers?

The Farrelly brothers got two entirely different starts in the Hollywood game. Peter first came up through the entertainment world as a gag writer for Paul Reiser, then, alongside brother Bobby, gained attention by co-conceiving the "Seinfeld" episode "The Virgin."

When success arrived at the brothers' doorstep, it came swiftly. In 1994, they co-wrote, produced, and directed "Dumb and Dumber," a road trip comedy about a pair of objectively stupid best friends who become entangled in a kidnapping plot. It made over $247 million worldwide, becoming the big hit of the 1994 holiday season and making back its budget and then some. The Farrellys were promptly crowned the kings of the comedy world.

Their next project — the bowling comedy "Kingpin" — was less of a hit but also earned back its investment. Then came the semi-sweet romantic comedy "There's Something About Mary," which climbed its way to the top of the box office as the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide in 1998. The story, about an irresistible girl, Mary (Cameron Diaz), who manages to attract all sorts of ruffians, including one dopey shmoe of a sweetheart (Ben Stiller, in arguably one of his best roles) who stalks her and lies his way into her heart, cemented the brothers as legends in the comedy game. They followed that up with the split personality comedy "Me, Myself and Irene," which, like "Dumb and Dumber," opened in first place at the North American box office and has proven to be a Jim Carrey film still worth watching today. Even with some minor missteps in the early part of their career — Bobby's co-writing the flop Daniel Stern vehicle "Bushwhacked," for instance, from which he had his name removed — their rise was meteoric. Unfortunately, luck wouldn't always smile on them.