How To Watch Tyler Perry's Madea Movies In Order

There are three television series which have spun off from the Madea motion pictures. The long-lived "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" is the easiest to skip your way through, as Madea shows up only three times in the show, with two of those appearances coming in dream sequences. Also, one of the episodes serves as a backdoor pilot for "Meet the Browns." But, while it's related to the rest of the Madea universe through those episodes, it otherwise stands on its own and doesn't need to be watched at any particular time.

The aforementioned "Meet the Browns" has the highest number of ties to the other Madea properties due to the fact that multiple characters who appear in other Madea productions show up in it as main or supporting characters. Madea herself pops in as a guest star as well. The show "Love thy Neighbor" is also deeply connected to the Madea franchise, as its main character is Hattie Mae Love from the "Boo!" films and it features her family in all five seasons. However, seeing as the "Boo!" films are pretty much standalone affairs, you don't have to worry about when you watch "Love thy Neighbor."

While some have argued that these sitcoms were terrible and went on forever, they definitely still have their defenders. No matter how you welcome Madea into your world, there's certainly plenty of ways to enjoy her free-spirited antics. And she'll be back in action soon — the character is set to return in 2026 with the new Netflix movie "Joe's College Road Trip." The movie will focus mainly on her brother, who takes his grandson B.J. (Jermaine Harris) "on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned," per Netflix.

