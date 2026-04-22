The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 Stealthily Introduces A Major Spin-Off Character
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 – "King of Hell"
This week, the critically acclaimed "The Boys" Season 5 takes the titular team, Homelander (Antony Starr), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to Fort Harmony during their hunt for the V-One serum, which holds the key to Homelander's immortality. Unbeknownst to the mighty Homelander, however, the Boys aren't the only ones who hate the idea of him living forever. Soldier Boy is also on a mission to stop his son's eternal life aspirations, leading to him locking Homelander in a radioactive holding cell while he seeks the serum with the intent to destroy it. As it turns out, though, everyone involved is too late.
Not only do they have to deal with the mysterious anger plants that seem to make everyone but Frenchie (Tomer Capone) turn against each other, the Boys also figure out that a supe called Bombsight has already been there and taken whatever serum may have been left. This is an interesting development, since Bombsight is set to play a major role in the universe of "The Boys" going forward: He's going to be a big character in the upcoming prequel spin-off "Vought Rising." "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 was actually a backdoor pilot for "Vought Rising," and now Bombsight seems set to join the mothership show in a major way.
Who is Bombsight?
Bombsight is an aviation-themed supe who's active during the days of Frederick Vought. The actor portraying the character is Mason Dye, who's best known for playing Jason Carver, a key figure in the satanic panic storyline of "Stranger Things" Season 4. One of the few test subjects who survive V-One, Bombsight is among the first wave of Vought superheroes along with Soldier Boy.
It's unclear just what Bombsight's powers are, but, while he doesn't actually appear onscreen during "King of Hell," the dialogue in the episode pretty much confirms that he's one of the physically strongest supes in existence. Uniquely among these cream-of-the-crop supes, he also has a fondness for a particular narcotic substance, which is how the Boys figure out his identity.
Bombsight was briefly mentioned back in the Season 4 episode "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son." The events of this episode indicate that he's about to take a far more active role in proceedings, and fans should definitely expect to see him in the flesh in Season 5. Whether he actually survives his looming guest appearance is another matter entirely. "Vought Rising" is a prequel, after all.
Bombsight isn't the episode's only connection to Vought Rising
Bombsight isn't the only "Vought Rising" supe mentioned in "King of Hell." Both Homelander and Soldier Boy discuss Stormfront (Aya Cash), who's set to feature in the prequel series. Of course, Soldier Boy himself will also be a major "Vought Rising" character, and the revelation of his backstory as a weaselly rich kid who bought his place in the program with daddy's money is a major update to his character that will no doubt receive copious attention in the spin-off.
Though he remains unannounced for "Vought Rising," there's also another potentially very interesting character who might very well appear on the show. The big bad of "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 is Quinn, the supe whose very unfortunate plant powers have fused him into a wall inside Fort Harmony. There, he's powerless to do anything except control the nearby areas with his plant tendrils that cause people to share the rage and fury he feels over his condition.
Quinn is confirmed to have a history of animosity with Soldier Boy. What's more, he's played by Kris Hagen of "Kim's Convenience" and the Netflix Western series "The Abandons," who, while not a huge name, is probably too well-known to just feature briefly as a rubbery face on a wall. It's possible that "The Boys" Season 5 might have just stealthily introduced a hitherto unknown "Vought Rising" character alongside the announced names.