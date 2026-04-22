The Boys Season 5, Episode 4 Stealthily Introduces A Major Spin-Off Character

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 4 – "King of Hell"

This week, the critically acclaimed "The Boys" Season 5 takes the titular team, Homelander (Antony Starr), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) to Fort Harmony during their hunt for the V-One serum, which holds the key to Homelander's immortality. Unbeknownst to the mighty Homelander, however, the Boys aren't the only ones who hate the idea of him living forever. Soldier Boy is also on a mission to stop his son's eternal life aspirations, leading to him locking Homelander in a radioactive holding cell while he seeks the serum with the intent to destroy it. As it turns out, though, everyone involved is too late.

Not only do they have to deal with the mysterious anger plants that seem to make everyone but Frenchie (Tomer Capone) turn against each other, the Boys also figure out that a supe called Bombsight has already been there and taken whatever serum may have been left. This is an interesting development, since Bombsight is set to play a major role in the universe of "The Boys" going forward: He's going to be a big character in the upcoming prequel spin-off "Vought Rising." "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 was actually a backdoor pilot for "Vought Rising," and now Bombsight seems set to join the mothership show in a major way.