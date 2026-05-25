All 4 Terrifier Horror Movies, Ranked

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Making slasher icons isn't as easy as it used to be on account of those movies becoming less frequent in recent years. And few have reached the levels of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees, all instantly identifiable even if you've never seen a "Halloween" or "Friday the 13th" movie. The closest we've come to a widely recognized original horror villain in modern times is Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton/Mike Giannelli).

With his black & white costume, malicious grin, and little black hat, Art is a blood-soaked, mime-like agent of chaos who eviscerates his victims to a comically disturbing degree. If you're unlucky enough to capture his gaze, then you're already marked for death. The dual efforts of actors Mike Giannelli and David Howard Thornton, coupled with incredible makeup, have transformed Damien Leone's frightening creation from an indie horror curiosity into a reigning slasher titan. Art leaves such a lasting impression because it's impossible not to be swept up by his personality. He's like if Bugs Bunny and Charlie Chaplin fused and went on a bloody killing spree.

Art has (mostly) been the subject of four movies including the anthology "All Hallows' Eve" and the first three "Terrifier" entries, with the upcoming "Terrifier 4" set for release in 2027. While we wait to see what adventures our silly little guy gets into next, let's rank all of his current filmic appearances.