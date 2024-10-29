The Terrifying Backstory Of Art The Clown

Art the Clown made his debut in Damien Leone's "The 9th Circle" in 2008. This short film establishes Art as a character; many of his signature traits, including his gleeful sense of menace, his chilly but quiet sense of playfulness, his fondness for cat-and-mouse toying with his victims, and his tendency toward over-the-top violence are established here.

Leone revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the idea for Art came to him from a random brainstorming session. "I had this idea of a clown terrorizing a woman on a city bus [...] She's all alone, coming home from work or whatever, in the middle of the night, and then this clown gets on, and sits across from her, and starts staring at her and toying with her," he said. "It's awkward and uncomfortable, and maybe even funny, but then it gets progressively more intimidating and aggressive."

Art surfaces again in the 2011 film "Terrifier" (not to be confused with its full-length version, released in 2016). Both shorts were compiled to help comprise Leone's 2013 film "All Hallow's Eve." Leone said his ultimate goal was to create a character that wouldn't remind viewers of other horror clowns, like Pennywise from the "It" films. "I felt like there was a void with clowns that I hadn't quite seen done the way I felt like I could execute one. Art the Clown kind of came out of all that and whatever I felt was missing with clowns. At that time the original Pennywise was really the only clown on the scene and he wasn't even really a slasher," he told Dread Central. And that's just the start of Art's reign of terror.