10 Best Final Girls In Horror Movie History, Ranked

Where would the horror world be without those inimitable ladies who manage to make it through every single roadblock life throws in their way? They dodge killers, monsters, creatures, and certain doom with the greatest of ease. Their friends and family members might die, but they themselves rise up like a phoenix from the ashes. They go through untold traumas just to survive another day — and they always manage to kick butt while doing so.

These women, teens, and girls are nicknamed "Final Girls" because they usually survive until the bitter end. They might not always make it to the end credits, but it's their job to face the villain down with aplomb. These triumphant heroines are ranked from least to greatest, though they all have to be mighty to make it onto this list. Authorial preference decided the order and the women included in this particular lineup. Here are the 10 best final girls in horror film history, ranked.