The Worst Things Darth Vader Ever Did In Star Wars, Ranked

When he first appeared in 1977, there was little doubt that Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) would be one of cinema's biggest bads. As the franchise developed, Vader's entire story was finally revealed, painting him as a tragic character. Like many tragic figures from literature and movies, Vader's background isn't a simple affair, as it's deeply rooted in betrayal, nefarious influence, and passion.

Still, while it's easy to look upon the Dark Lord of the Sith and see him for who he truly is, that doesn't detract from the many horrible things he's done. While in service to the Emperor, otherwise known as Darth Sidious, Vader carried out some incredibly evil things. After Order 66 called for the execution of all Jedi, Vader set his sights on his former allies and hunted them across the galaxy. That's only one of Vader's many deeds that make him one of cinema's most evil characters.

Most who worked under or alongside Vader feared his wrath, which makes sense when he can snap their neck with a flick of his hand. Of course, Vader didn't start out that way. When Anakin Skywalker turned evil to become Darth Vader, he turned his back on everything he swore to uphold and protect. After his transformation, Vader earned his reputation. These are the worst things he ever did, ranked by how vile the acts were.