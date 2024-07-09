Star Wars: Darth Vader's Force Choke Is Much Deeper Than You Think

Darth Vader's use of the dark side of the Force makes him one of the most unstoppable characters in the entire "Star Wars" franchise. And according to George Lucas, his ability to Force choke actually has a very specific meaning that audiences might not realize.

The live-action "Star Wars" universe features all kinds of supervillains. Watto (Andy Secombe) is annoying and plays into unfortunate stereotypes, while the multi-lightsaber wielding General Grievous (Matthew Wood) is cool but never seemed to reach his true potential. More recently, the franchise introduced Qimir (Manny Jacinto) in "Star Wars Acolyte," a character whose allegiance to the Sith is still up in the air, though that uncertainty hasn't stopped him from killing Jedi with his incredible powers. But Darth Vader continues to dwarf every "Star Wars" villain in terms of pure power and intimidation.

There's little question Vader has set himself apart as one of pop culture's biggest bad guys. When it comes to one of the Sith Lord's greatest powers, the Force choke, it's much bigger than just a dangerous attack. In an interview with Rolling Stone, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas was asked about Vader's penchant for strangulation and whether it had anything to do with the fact that the villain was unable to breathe properly without his armor's help. "Well, it's a bigger metaphor than that," Lucas explained. "Strangulation is always a theme. Life is breath. It's a powerful idea in Buddhism: Cutting off life is cutting off breath. The road to the Force is through the breath. Impotency is cutting off hands and legs and arms. That's a theme too."