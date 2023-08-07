Why Anakin Turned Evil: Did Star Wars' Darth Vader Really Come From A Bad Dream?

Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) is one of the most terrifying and intimidating villains of all time. But what makes Darth Vader more compelling than the rest of cinematic villainy is that he didn't begin as a villain. Instead, he began as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the most powerful hero in the galaxy before he crossed over to the dark side. A combination of manipulation and the fear and anger surrounding the death of his mother (Pernilla August) and wife (Natalie Portman) caused him to become the very thing he fought against.

While we only saw the villainous side of Darth Vader in the original trilogy, which set the stage for his installment into the halls of villainous history, the prequel trilogy gave us a deep dive into his fall to the dark side. And somehow, while George Lucas spent three films on Anakin's fall to the dark side, we still ended up with questions about the character and his path. Was he always evil? Was he simply trying to save his loved ones? Did he willingly succumb to evil, or was he manipulated?

These are questions that get pored over by "Star Wars" fans constantly. The fanbase is passionate and dedicated, so there is no shortage of theories, points, and counterpoints as to why Anakin destroyed the Jedi from the inside and switched to the Sith to serve Emporer Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).