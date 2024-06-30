Star Wars: The 5 Worst Things The Jedi Have Ever Done

In most Star Wars stories, the Jedi are the heroes. They're the champions of light, life, and justice in the galaxy — or so they say. In truth, the Jedi Order is far more complicated. It's a group that generally stands up to evil and fights for what's right, but as with any institution, it also makes a lot of mistakes. Sometimes, the Jedi do downright terrible things, though they often get swept under the rug.

We could spend all day talking about the religious dogma of the prequel-era Jedi — how they forbid all emotional attachments, often for the worse, and force members into isolated lives where relationships with other people are frequently seen as dangerous. We could talk about how despite these rigid rules, they rarely act when their members truly step out of line. Count Dooku was able to walk away from the Order scot-free with his lightsaber at his hip. In the canonical novel "Star Wars: Dark Disciple," Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos is welcomed back with open arms after briefly falling to the dark side and committing heinous crimes as Admiral Enigma.

For the sake of time, though, we're going to focus less on the passive paradoxes of the Jedi and more on the specific deeds they've done that cause major harm. We're also going to stay generally focused on the modern Star Wars canon, though a number of these dark deeds overlap with the Legends timeline. These are some of the worst things the Jedi have ever done.