5 Iconic '80s Westerns That Defined The Genre

The Western enjoyed its heyday in the golden age of Hollywood, as a seemingly endless number of dramas, comedies, and even musicals about cowboys dominated movie theaters throughout the decades. As tastes changed during the late '60s and early '70s, the Western evolved from clear-cut stories of good and evil into more nuanced examinations of the myth of the American West. As the decades went on, the Western seemingly went the way of the buffalo, and fewer films in the genre were released each year. The 1980s were a particularly sparse era for Westerns, yet there were still a few that would rank among the best Western movies of all time.

Here are five iconic '80s Westerns that defined the genre. These titles span a wide variety of storytelling techniques, thematic concerns, and stylistic methods. They include sprawling epics of Western expansion, classic shoot-em-ups, and comedic takes on the genre. They feature stars of the classic Westerns of Hollywood's past and newcomers who were getting their feet in the saddles for the first time.

What unites all of these is both an appreciation for the vintage Western and an understanding that in order for the genre to enjoy continued success, the old ways have to die. No matter what your tastes may be, this list offers something for everyone. So saddle up, partner, and hitch a ride with these cowboy favorites.