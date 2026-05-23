5 Iconic '80s Westerns That Defined The Genre
The Western enjoyed its heyday in the golden age of Hollywood, as a seemingly endless number of dramas, comedies, and even musicals about cowboys dominated movie theaters throughout the decades. As tastes changed during the late '60s and early '70s, the Western evolved from clear-cut stories of good and evil into more nuanced examinations of the myth of the American West. As the decades went on, the Western seemingly went the way of the buffalo, and fewer films in the genre were released each year. The 1980s were a particularly sparse era for Westerns, yet there were still a few that would rank among the best Western movies of all time.
Here are five iconic '80s Westerns that defined the genre. These titles span a wide variety of storytelling techniques, thematic concerns, and stylistic methods. They include sprawling epics of Western expansion, classic shoot-em-ups, and comedic takes on the genre. They feature stars of the classic Westerns of Hollywood's past and newcomers who were getting their feet in the saddles for the first time.
What unites all of these is both an appreciation for the vintage Western and an understanding that in order for the genre to enjoy continued success, the old ways have to die. No matter what your tastes may be, this list offers something for everyone. So saddle up, partner, and hitch a ride with these cowboy favorites.
Heaven's Gate
In 1890s Wyoming, Harvard graduate James Averill (Kris Kristofferson) is working as town marshal of Johnson County, home to a growing population of European immigrants. The head of the Ranchers Association, Frank Canton (Sam Waterston), wants these settlers run off the land, and enlists a team of mercenaries led by Nate Champion (Christopher Walken) to kill them. Both Averill and Champion are in love with Ellen Watson (Isabelle Huppert), a madam who immigrated from Canada. Averill's old college pal, Billy Irvine (John Hurt), tips him off to a plan by the Ranchers Association to massacre the settlers, leading to an all-out war.
One of those notorious box office flops that are actually worth watching, "Heaven's Gate" almost single-handedly ended the auteur-driven cinema of the 1970s New Hollywood. Michael Cimino's follow-up to his Oscar-winning masterpiece "The Deer Hunter" was subjected to intense scrutiny in the trades, as its massive budget and schedule overruns were viewed as the ultimate example of Hollywood excess.
By the time the three-and-a-half hour epic opened in 1980, it was almost impossible to see the movie for what it was: a sprawling and intimate saga of the Old West, encompassing everything from a Harvard graduation, to a rollerskating waltz, and a stunning battle sequence. Far from the "unqualified disaster" that Vincent Canby declared it to be in his New York Times review, "Heaven's Gate" has risen from the ashes since receiving its critical and box office drubbing and is now considered a masterpiece.
The Long Riders
In the years after the Civil War, the notorious James-Younger gang ride through the Midwest robbing banks and trains. During a bank heist, the impulsive Ed Miller (Dennis Quaid) kills a clerk, leading gang leader Jesse James (James Keach) to dismiss him from the group while keeping his brother, Clell (Randy Quaid). When the Pinkerton agency hires Mr. Rixley (James Whitmore Jr.) to bring the bandits to justice, the gang splits up in the hopes that the heat will soon die down.
Jesse's partner, Cole Younger (David Carradine) uses his time on the lam to settle down with his girlfriend, Belle Starr (Pamela Reed). Yet soon enough, the gang gets back together for the disastrous Northfield, Minnesota, raid, which leads to devastation for all involved.
Cinematic depictions of Jesse James and his gang date all the way back to the earliest days of nickelodeons, the most famous being one of Brad Pitt's best movies, "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford." What distinguishes Walter Hill's "The Long Riders" from the other versions is its casting of real life brothers as the historical brothers depicted: James and Stacy Keach as Jesse and Frank James; David, Keith, and Robert Carradine as Cole, Jim, and Bob Younger; Dennis and Randy Quaid as Ed and Clell Miller; and Christopher and Nicholas Guest as Charley and Robert Ford. More than just stunt casting, this gives the 1980 release an air of authenticity that's palpable to viewers.
Pale Rider
In the Old West of California, mining baron Coy LaHood (Richard Dysart) terrorizes the local prospectors with his gang of troublemakers. They continuously harass Hull Barret (Michael Moriarty), his girlfriend, Sarah Wheeler (Carrie Snodgress), and her teenage daughter, Megan (Sydney Penny). Megan prays for a miracle after LaHood's gang kills her dog during an attack on the mining community, and her prayers are answered in the form of The Preacher (Clint Eastwood), a mysterious gunslinger who rides in on a pale horse. At first, The Preacher tries to negotiate a settlement between LaHood and the miners, which they reject. LaHood hires the corrupt Marshal Stockburn (John Russell) to drive the miners off of the land, leading The Preacher to fight back on their behalf.
One of the 10 best Clint Eastwood Westerns of all time, 1985's "Pale Rider" was also Eastwood's first cowboy flick in almost a decade, preceded by 1976's "The Outlaw Josey Wales" (one of the 5 must-watch Westerns that still hold up today). Acting as both director and star, Eastwood fills "Pale Rider" with lots of religious themes and symbolism, with the title itself a reference to the role of Death as one of the four horsemen of the biblical apocalypse.
It's a smart, intelligent Western that points the way towards the Oscar-winning triumph of "Unforgiven," examining and critiquing the violence that's inherent to the genre while also delivering on the action and excitement viewers expect. Both classic and modern in equal measure, it's the perfect '80s Western.
Silverado
After fending off a trio of assassins, loner Emmett (Scott Glenn) straddles a horse and heads off for the town of Turley to find his brother, Jake (Kevin Costner), after which they'll ride to Silverado and meet their sister, Kate (Patricia Gaul). On the way, he rescues a pair of cowboys, Paden (Kevin Kline) and Mal (Danny Glover), and he breaks Jake out of jail before he can be hanged for murder.
The ragtag gang help a group of settlers track down the robbers who stole their money before finally making it to Silverado. Upon arrival, they discover the town is under the thumb of the greedy rancher Ethan McKendrick (Ray Baker), who lords over Silverado with the help of the corrupt Sheriff Cob (Brian Dennehy). The gang of misfits take down the nefarious duo, both of whom have previous grievances with Emmett.
Released in 1985, "Silverado" sticks out in the filmography of Lawrence Kasdan, best known for the neo-noir "Body Heat" and the character studies "The Big Chill" and "The Accidental Tourist" (not to mention co-writing "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back"). Yet he's a natural fit for the Western, helped in large part by the presence of Kevin Costner in one of the defining movies of his career. Without "Silverado," we might never have thought to put Costner atop a horse, which is exactly where he belongs. A box office success, the film earned Oscar nominations for best score and best sound.
Young Guns
In Lincoln County, New Mexico, in the 1870s, English cattleman John Tunstall (Terence Stamp) hires Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez) to protect his ranch from the notorious Santa Fe Ring. Billy comes as a package deal with his band of men known as the Regulators: Doc Scurlock (Kiefer Sutherland), Jose Chavez y Chavez (Lou Diamond Phillips), Dick Brewer (Charlie Sheen), "Dirty" Steve Stephens (Dermot Mulroney), and Charlie Bowdre (Casey Siemaszko). When the Ring kills Tunstall in an ambush, Billy seeks revenge on everyone involved, including prominent Irish rancher Lawrence Murphy (Jack Palance). As their exploits turn bloody, Billy and his gang are declared outlaws, and a price is put on their handsome heads.
Deemed the "Brat Pack Western" by virtue of featuring a young, good-looking cast of Brat Pack honorees, 1988's "Young Guns" was a cowboy flick for a new generation. In turn, its young audience turned the film into a box office success. Although one could fault the film's many historical inaccuracies, it's safe to say no one who saw "Young Guns" went in expecting a documentary about the Lincoln County War. Instead, director Christopher Cain serves up gunfights, wisecracks, and hot guys on horses ... in other words, exactly what '80s teens were hoping for when planning a night out at the movies. A sequel, "Young Guns II," quickly followed in 1990, featuring the Oscar-nominated Jon Bon Jovi hit song "Blaze of Glory."