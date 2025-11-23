All 9 James Cameron Movies Ranked

Director James Cameron's an impressive guy. The director of movies ranging from the "Avatar" titles and "Titanic" to "Aliens" and the first two "Terminator" installments, his influence even extends outside of the cinema world. After all, James Cameron is not only a leader in film, but also in science, thanks to his deep-sea diving exploits. This legendary figure has a reach stretching far and wide, but discussions about his career will inevitably always come back to his movies. Cameron's helmed nine movies across more than 40 years of experience in the film industry — not including his upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Those projects largely consist of grand epics that have typically set records for how much a single movie can cost to make. Looking beyond the budgetary figures of these titles and the surrounding James Cameron hype, though, what are the artistic merits of his individual films? More specifically, which of his directorial efforts live up to his sizable reputation, and which ones don't? Ranking Cameron's projects from worst to best is an easy way to get to the root of that query.

Engaging in this exercise inevitably highlights some recurring shortcomings in the man's work, but also a pervasive sense of ambition that few other directors can match. Not every single one of his movies is a masterpiece, but looking at his entire filmography solidifies the fact that this impressive director swings for the fences every time.