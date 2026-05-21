5 Sitcoms With No Bad Episodes

Traditional sitcoms have upwards of 20 or more episodes per season. When considering the ones that last for five, six, and even seven plus seasons, that's a lot of episodes. With that in mind, it's not a surprise that most of the actual best sitcoms of all time have their fair share of bad episodes, if not entire lackluster seasons. It's nearly impossible to maintain a consistent level of top-tier quality when the work is spread out over that much content.

So it's probably not a huge surprise that all five sitcoms on this list that we deem lacking in a single bad episode top out at around 80 episodes — with most coming in at about a quarter of that. Now, this might lead to accusations of unfairly praising short-lived sitcoms for not having any duds. However, there is something to be said for knowing the creative limits of the situation a given sitcom is built upon, and not trying to stretch the premise beyond what it can reasonably sustain.

Beyond that, even the best of the long-lasting sitcoms often had shaky first seasons, and took a year or two to find their groove. So it's not as though it's a given that every sitcom hits nothing but home runs in the first stretch. It's still an impressive feat that all of these shows were flawless even with their short runs, because that means each one was firing on all cylinders right from the start — which is also something that few sitcoms can claim, no matter how many episodes they got.