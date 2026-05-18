Netflix Tried Killing Movie Theaters — Now It's Making A Bold Move That Could Save Them

In October 2016, former Netflix CEO Reed Hastings openly declared that movie theaters were "strangling the movie business." A few months earlier, Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos pronounced that "the old [theatrical] distribution models ... are bad for consumers. For me to withhold access to our 81 million subscribers, so that a couple hundred thousand ... literally a couple hundred people can see the movie in a theater, it makes no sense, business or otherwise." So began an endless deluge of critical comments from Netflix brass toward movie theaters.

The streamer's hostile approach to multiplexes endured for years afterward, save for occasional exceptions like "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" making Netflix history with its big-screen release. Otherwise, Netflix has staunchly kept its original movies as small screen releases (aside from two-week theatrical runs to ensure they qualify for Oscars). As late as April 2025, Sarandos was still declaring movie theaters as "outdated." However, just as 2026's theatrical landscape has been thriving thanks to titles like "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" blowing everyone away at the box office, Netflix has suddenly changed its tune.

The streamer's forthcoming 2027 release "Narnia: The Magician's Nephew" will get a traditional 51-day theatrical-exclusive run starting on February 12. How on Earth did this happen? And how could this shift in Netflix's business policies maybe help movie theaters in the long run? After being enemies for so long, Netflix and movie theaters could unite in a fascinating fashion just as multiplexes still need some help gaining stability.