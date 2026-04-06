"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is making waves and moving feet. The animated blockbuster sequel is answering its predecessor's call to become a smash hit, and Looper's video above will give you the ins and outs of why "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" blew everyone away at the box office.

Some write-ups for the original (including Looper's own review of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie) were on the lukewarm side, but the nostalgia blast propelled it to a magnificent $1.35 billion box office haul. Story wise, the sequel is a noticeable improvement. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is a fun and flashy Nintendo adventure full of excellent Easter eggs and cameos from other classic games (including Glen Powell as Fox McCloud from "Starfox") at a breakneck pace that's custom designed to happily overwhelm you in a movie theater.

Still, very few movies are guaranteed hits, especially in this day and age. As such, everyone involved has no doubt been happy to see just how well "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is doing at the box office.