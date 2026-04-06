Why The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office
"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is making waves and moving feet. The animated blockbuster sequel is answering its predecessor's call to become a smash hit, and Looper's video above will give you the ins and outs of why "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" blew everyone away at the box office.
Some write-ups for the original (including Looper's own review of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie) were on the lukewarm side, but the nostalgia blast propelled it to a magnificent $1.35 billion box office haul. Story wise, the sequel is a noticeable improvement. "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is a fun and flashy Nintendo adventure full of excellent Easter eggs and cameos from other classic games (including Glen Powell as Fox McCloud from "Starfox") at a breakneck pace that's custom designed to happily overwhelm you in a movie theater.
Still, very few movies are guaranteed hits, especially in this day and age. As such, everyone involved has no doubt been happy to see just how well "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is doing at the box office.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie had all the makings of a box office success
It's not really surprising that this film has been a financial success, as the Nintendo mascot-led blockbuster had what it takes to do well from the get-go. The cast of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" alone is exactly the kind of thing any studio would want for a successful and fun animated film. From Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi to Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, the film's cast has name recognition and accolades for days — even before you factor in the impeccable casting of Jack Black as Bowser.
These familiar voices from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" are joined by a whole host of new talent, including Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Donald Glover as Yoshi, and Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina. Combine all this vocal talent with a fun plot, eye-popping animation, and recognizable characters and locations from one of the most famous video game series of all time, and all the pieces of the success puzzle were there all along. Watching Looper's video above will guarantee that you're up to date on how "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" turned its stellar ingredients into box office glory.