10 Sci-Fi Shows That Are Absolute Masterpieces

"The Twilight Zone" was not the first successful sci-fi TV show, nor was it the first major sci-fi anthology series. But in a real way, this is where the genre came into its own on television. Rod Serling's original series ran for five seasons from 1959 to 1964, with a range of original scripts and short story adaptations that handled everything from time travel and alien invasions to the nuclear apocalypse, dystopian societies, and artificial intelligence.

There's quite a variety on offer, and while not every episode is a banger, the hit rate is pretty staggering. Plenty of the show's most famous episodes deal with topics more situated in the fantasy, horror, or supernatural spaces, but "The Twilight Zone" is still definitively considered a science fiction series. It's the same way that genre magazines of the day published a wide variety of stories, but with a central grounding under the sci-fi banner.

There really is no case that needs to be made on behalf of "The Twilight Zone" at this point. It is interesting to look at the sheer number of film and TV successors, reboots, and spin-offs that have come since 1964, and note how none of them have even come close to the impact or brilliance of the original. In every era of television, there are those who push the available resources and style to their fullest potential, and "The Twilight Zone" is timeless for that very reason.