5 Sci-Fi Shows With No Bad Episodes

Science fiction has long been a source for excellent television programming, going back to the the 1950s with the first pre-recorded sci-fi series, "Rocky Jones, Space Ranger." Since then, the genre has exploded in popularity and racked up all kinds of hit series, from "Lost in Space" and "Star Trek" in the 1960s to "Rick and Morty" and "Stranger Things" in the 2010s.

For the most part, however, even the best sci-fi shows have a handful of bad episodes that fail to entertain the fans, whether it's in a long-running program like "Doctor Who" or a miniseries like "Black Mirror." Whatever the reason, it's fairly common, as it's incredibly difficult to consistently produce top-tier entertainment on a weekly or even yearly basis without stumbling once or twice.

A science fiction series that has absolutely no bad episodes is far less common, and throughout the history of the genre, only a handful of series can make such a claim. It's not even common outside of sci-fi, making any series of any kind without any misfires something of a unicorn. Still, there are a few excellent science fiction shows that have produced no duds at all, according to critics and viewers. Each of these five sci-fi shows — arranged in chronological order of release — arrived on our television sets and pumped out nothing but quality episodes, one after the other.