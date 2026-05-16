5 Essential Spy Movies That Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Spies are groovy, baby! Whether your tastes tend more toward Austin Powers or James Bond, the back-stabbing, double-crossing Beverly Hills besties of "Totally Spies!" or the shaky-cam globetrotting dramatics of Matt Damon's Jason Bourne, chances are you've enjoyed a spy story or two. Hollywood loves making them, too. After all, the spy's episodic adventures and frequent changes of scenery make them perfect stock characters to build a franchise around; from the "Mission: Impossible" series to the seven actors who have played James Bond, there's money to be made in the world of espionage. If you make it, fans will show up.

After all, international relations can be confusing, and — especially in a time when it seems like nothing works like it used to — it's nice to watch a story about smart people navigating complex situations. Over the course of cinema history, the world order has gone through several great upheavals; that's meant the spy has needed to change, too. Between technological gadgets that no longer seem so far-fetched and an increasingly strange surveillance state where no one can ever truly be undercover, spies have evolved as the movies have grown up.

If you're looking to get an education in cinematic spycraft, look no further than the five essential spy movies on this list — not only because they're landmarks in the genre but because they're incredibly entertaining to boot.