All 7 James Bond Actors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Few film roles are as coveted or scrutinized as James Bond. The popular spy franchise has been a cinematic staple since 1962's "Dr. No," starring Sean Connery as the British secret agent. Between that and 2021's "No Time to Die," there have been 25 movies in the official franchise, along with two non-canon films, while a total of seven people have played the character on the big screen. There was also a 1954 one-hour TV movie adapted from writer Ian Fleming's "Casino Royale," starring American actor Barry Nelson, but its connection to the official mythology is even more tenuous.

While every fan has their favorite Bond actor, it's not easy to rank the seven who have portrayed the character. Two of the film actors only played 007 in a single film, while the others knocked out anywhere from two to seven entries. It's also easy to pick a Bond actor if they're the one people watched the most growing up.

However you rank them, it's also not as simple as pointing to the best-performing films, because a great Bond flick isn't always successful because of who's playing 007. Many James Bond movies, for instance, also feature popular bad guys who contribute to a film's success. Still, determining the greatest Bond is subjective, so we're ranking the best Bond actors on three key factors: the quality of their film(s), the manner in which they played the character, and their overall popularity among the fans.