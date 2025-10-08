The 10 Best TV Performances Of 2025 (So Far)

Gone are the days when television was considered a lesser medium for actors; long gone, in fact. In the many years since shows like "The Sopranos" and "Sex and the City" made waves on the premium network HBO and reminded everybody that the small screen is just as worthy, plenty of incredible performers have started working with premium networks — HBO is still basically the king of those — as well as major streamers with money like Netflix, Apple TV+, and a handful of others.

So with that said, which actors gave the very best performances in 2025? In order to qualify, the show needed to air at least a good chunk of their episodes in 2025, even if the current season began airing in 2024 (a rule that really only applies to the sole network TV show on this list, so put a pin in that). With that said, we didn't have room for everybody, sadly, so we do have some honorable mentions. Because we didn't want too many people from the same handful of shows, recently minted Emmy winners and nominees alike like Kathryn Hahn ("The Studio"), Britt Lower and Trammel Tillman ("Severance"), Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins ("The White Lotus"), and Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy ("The Pitt") all had to be left off of the list. This is, in no way, a fully complete list of great TV performances in 2025, but just the best of the best... so without further ado, here are the best performances on the small screen by great performers in 2025, listed alphabetically by show.