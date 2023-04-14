Ser Duncan The Tall Facts Only Game Of Thrones Fans Know About Dunk & Egg's Knight

Now that HBO has officially given the thumbs up to "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" by way of its rebranded streaming service Max, "Game of Thrones" viewers are about to meet one of Westeros' biggest and best characters. The planned series will dramatize what are commonly called the "Tales of Dunk and Egg." Based on the announced title, we can assume that the first season will cover the first of the three novellas that make up "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which is called "The Hedge Knight." If this latest spin-off's a hit, we'll likely get two more seasons based on the second and third installments, "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight." All three titles refer to the same man, who will be the protagonist of the show.

Intimate and lighthearted by Westeros standards, "Dunk and Egg" stories are among the source material that enthusiastic readers of George R. R. Martin's writing were most eager to see brought to screen. In part, that's because Ser Duncan the Tall, or Dunk, is such a likable character. He's been referenced on "Game of Thrones" before, but Max's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" will give both book readers who already love him and show watchers who are sure to do the same soon enough a chance to spend ample time in his company. If you're just learning about Dunk or only remember his name from the songs, this is everything you need to know about the titular hedge knight.