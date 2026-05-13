10 Best TV Shows Starring The Cast Of The Pitt

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It takes a lot to stand out in the extremely crowded field of television medical dramas. And yet only two seasons in, HBO's "The Pitt" has already risen above most of its current competitors — and many previous greats to boot — in establishing itself as one of the best entries in its genre. Much of that is due to the incredible writing and the stellar cast, with medical TV show veteran Noah Wyle leading a team of strong longtime character actors and some of the best up-and-comers of the moment.

Given that the characters spend so much time running around hospital corridors and wearing their medical scrubs — scrubs that are sometimes splattered with all manner of bodily fluid — many fans have wondered what the cast of "The Pitt" looks like in real life. And given how strong their performances are throughout, it has also had people curious what other shows some of these actors have previously appeared in. So we compiled what we believe are the 10 best shows in which cast members of "The Pitt" played either a main role or a significant recurring role, limiting it to two shows max per actor.