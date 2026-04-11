10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of The 2010s, Ranked

Cast: Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett

Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett Creator: Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan

Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan Number of Episodes: 28

28 Where to Watch: Tubi, The CW, Prime Video

Within the sci-fi genre, we often find series that didn't quite get their due when they were first released. Some battle against cancellation as much as they do against their alien foes, living a precariously balanced existence despite their inherent quality. This was the case with "Timeless," an energetic "Doctor Who"-esque show that saw an unlikely trio travel to different watershed moments throughout history. Their goal is to prevent a mysterious adversary from changing the course of history, a task that is easier said than done.

As they hurtle between Abraham Lincoln's assassination and the Salem witch trials — to name just a few key events featured in the show — they never quite know if the butterflies they're stepping on are going to ultimately help or hurt their cause.

Although "Timeless" had some fierce devotees when it was first released, it also had a shaky journey with the networks. NBC canceled it after just one season, but quickly reversed its decision after three days, granting it a second season and a stay of execution. After the second season, it was on the cancellation block again — but NBC changed course once more, eventually landing on a special two-part finale that would wrap up the show without leaving fans with a dreaded cliffhanger.