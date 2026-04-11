10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of The 2010s, Ranked
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Science fiction TV series date back to essentially the beginning of the medium itself, but it took a while for television budgets and technical capabilities to catch up with the ambitions of the genre. In the 2010s, the two seemed to meet, giving us several science fiction series that had not only great ideas behind them, but the special effects to do them justice. And with the increased interest in superhero properties, networks had reason to believe that audiences would invest in their offerings.
Because of this, we got so many fewer prematurely canceled genre shows than we had a decade or two earlier. From horror-tinged adventures on Earth and political dramas set amongst the stars to malevolent cloning corporations and alternate histories, 2010s science fiction went in so many different directions, giving audiences a little something for everyone. In considering the films to include here, we prioritized longevity, critical appeal, cultural impact, and of course, overall quality. Without these science fiction gems, the 2010s would have been a much less creatively interesting decade.
10. Timeless
- Cast: Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett
- Creator: Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan
- Number of Episodes: 28
- Where to Watch: Tubi, The CW, Prime Video
Within the sci-fi genre, we often find series that didn't quite get their due when they were first released. Some battle against cancellation as much as they do against their alien foes, living a precariously balanced existence despite their inherent quality. This was the case with "Timeless," an energetic "Doctor Who"-esque show that saw an unlikely trio travel to different watershed moments throughout history. Their goal is to prevent a mysterious adversary from changing the course of history, a task that is easier said than done.
As they hurtle between Abraham Lincoln's assassination and the Salem witch trials — to name just a few key events featured in the show — they never quite know if the butterflies they're stepping on are going to ultimately help or hurt their cause.
Although "Timeless" had some fierce devotees when it was first released, it also had a shaky journey with the networks. NBC canceled it after just one season, but quickly reversed its decision after three days, granting it a second season and a stay of execution. After the second season, it was on the cancellation block again — but NBC changed course once more, eventually landing on a special two-part finale that would wrap up the show without leaving fans with a dreaded cliffhanger.
9. The Expanse
- Cast: Steven Strait, Thomas Jane, Shohreh Aghdashloo
- Creator: Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby
- Number of Episodes: 62
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
In "The Expanse," like many other science fiction shows, humanity has reached for the stars and now exists in a universe where there are not just people in space, but entire colonies on other planets throughout the solar system. But as the saying goes, more colonies, more problems. "The Expanse" features not just sci-fi hijinks, but deeply intricate political drama as each of the various colonial federations vies for power.
We've got the United Nations of Earth and Luna, the Martian Congressional Republic, and the Outer Planets Alliance, and the peace that exists between the three of them is ... well, let's just say delicate. And things become increasingly more complicated for the protagonists in particular, as they begin to uncover a threat that could topple everything humanity has worked to build.
"The Expanse" ran for six seasons, first on Syfy and then on Prime Video, and although it doesn't have the name recognition of some other popular sci-fi series, it's definitely one of the most bingeable genre shows in recent memory.
8. Falling Skies
- Cast: Noah Wyle, Drew Roy, Will Patton
- Creator: Robert Rodat
- Number of Episodes: 52
- Where to Watch: Netflix
If you've been craving a little more Noah Wyle after binge-watching "The Pitt" (and who could blame you?), we've got just the thing. In between "ER" and "The Pitt," Wyle starred in a TNT sci-fi series called "Falling Skies," where he played a history professor in the aftermath of an alien invasion. Although his skill set is decidedly more academic than action-oriented, he finds himself one of the leaders of the surviving groups of humans, who spend their days attempting to evade the continuing alien attacks.
While some of the special effects in "Falling Skies" are ... well, what you would expect from a series on TNT, the human element of the show is what draws viewers in. "Falling Skies" ran for an impressive five seasons during the first half of the 2010s, becoming one of TNT's most successful shows ever. It found a way to blend science fiction with family drama — and with Steven Spielberg as one of its executive producers, we would expect nothing less.
7. Legion
- Cast: Dan Stevens, Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller
- Creator: Noah Hawley
- Number of Episodes: 27
- Where to Watch: The CW, Disney+
"Legion" is one of the many Marvel television series hitting our screens over the past two decades, but in tone and style, it hardly feels like one. Linked to the world of X-Men, "Legion" stars Dan Stevens as David Haller, a man who has been in and out of institutions his entire life as a result of his mental illness. But it turns out that he's not just a run-of-the-mill individual with psychiatric issues — he also happens to be one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe.
Almost entirely free from anything even approaching superheroics, "Legion" instead casts its eye towards the tremendous mental and psychic load of having powers the type of powers David is imbued with. Trippy and creatively inventive, "Legion" often rejects traditional narrative, taking viewers instead on an abstract exploration of its main character's psyche. Tremendously rewarding for audiences who enjoy comic book fare but are weary of unimaginative action films, "Legion" is the superhero genre at its most cerebral.
6. The OA
- Cast: Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs
- Creator: Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij
- Number of Episodes: 16
- Where to Watch: Netflix
When it comes to science fiction stories, we're a sucker for the "missing person returns with strange powers" trope. That's what we get with "The OA," which stars Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson, a young blind woman who disappeared, only to return several years later with her sight restored. She now refers to herself as The OA ("Original Angel"), and in addition to being able to see, she claims to have spent the intervening years in another dimension. Together with a team of believers, she sets out to bring back the other missing people that are still trapped there.
Although "The OA" only ran for two seasons before being cancelled by Netflix, it was well-received by both critics and audiences, cultivating a strong following that adored the series — despite the fact that it ended on a cliffhanger instead of the five seasons the creators had originally mapped out. With strong performances and an interesting premise, this is one that has only grown in acclaim since its original release.
5. Stranger Things
- Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour
- Creator: The Duffer Brothers
- Number of Episodes: 52
- Where to Watch: Netflix
No list of science fiction series from the 2010s would be complete without "Stranger Things" — in terms of sheer cultural impact, it's unchallenged. And although it ran for longer during the 2020s than the 2010s, that was largely as a result of the same production delays that saw the main cast looking well into their 20s while playing 16-year-olds — three out of the show's five seasons aired in the 2010s, so we think it counts.
In the quiet Ohio town of Hawkins, things are about to get really squirrely. Of course, our young heroes have no idea of what lurks surrounding (and underneath) their suburban home — they're too busy playing Dungeons and Dragons to notice. But when their friend Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing, it opens the door to a dangerous, terrifying new world that will test them for the next several years of their lives. Grabbing audiences by the throat with its expansive lore and terrifying creature design, "Stranger Things" has been a staple on Netflix since its very first episode.
4. Humans
- Cast: Colin Morgan, Gemma Chan, Katherine Parkinson
- Creator: Jonathan Brackley, Sam Vincent
- Number of Episodes: 19
- Where to Watch: Plex, The Roku Channel, Tubi
With the growing prevalence of AI and further advances in robotics, it's only a matter of time before our reliance on outsourcing menial tasks to computers takes on a physical manifestation. That's the case in "Humans," which depicts a society that features a subclass of robots known as "synths," designed to cater to every whim of humanity — even, as we quickly learn, the less savory ones. The extent to which these synths have a sense of identity, therefore unfurling a whole heap of nasty ethical questions, is a persistent theme throughout the show.
Over the course of the three seasons of "Humans," we watch as a growing number of synths rebel against the ruling class of humans, determined to claim a semblance of personhood for themselves. Colin Morgan as Leo, a human who was given an artificial brain after a traumatic childhood accident, stands as a bridge between humanity and the synths. Thoughtful, empathetic, and deeply relevant to conversations we're having today about artificial intelligence, "Humans" is an underrated contribution to the world of sci-fi television.
3. For All Mankind
- Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Jodi Balfour, Sarah Jones
- Creator: Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi
- Number of Episodes: 40
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
In the alternative history of "For All Mankind" — one of Apple TV+'s best kept secrets — the U.S.S.R. beat the United States to the moon. Since the communist country claimed history for landing the first man on lunar soil, N.A.S.A. targets a different key milestone: Landing the first woman on the moon. The introduction of women into the space program nearly two decades before that became a reality changes the trajectory of history as we know it. And that's just the beginning of the "what if?" scenarios that "For All Mankind" introduces.
To be fair, this series wasn't on for particularly long during the 2010s — it began its series run in 2019. But because it's such a delightful thought experiment that keeps on delivering surprises over the course of each of its seasons, we couldn't help but include it here, even if it makes it into the decade by the skin of its teeth. In fact, unlike most of the shows on this list, "For All Mankind" is still running — it's already been renewed for a sixth and final season slated to air in 2027.
2. Orphan Black
- Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris
- Creator: Graeme Manson, John Fawcett
- Number of Episodes: 50
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Not to sound too much like Stefon from "Saturday Night Live," but "Orphan Black" truly has it all. There's a high-concept science-fiction storyline about a group of women who discover that they're all clones, as part of a secret experiment. Said narrative is executed extremely well over the course of five seasons, keeping audiences engaged and wanting more every step of the way.
But most importantly, "Orphan Black" has the lead performance of Tatiana Maslany to back it up, playing each clone so well that we repeatedly forget they're not actually being played by different actors. Aside from their obviously identical looks, there's so little commonality between characters like Sarah and Helena that you simply have to bow down to Maslany's skills as a performer. And not only does she make them distinct from one another, she imbues them with such a sense of humanity that you can't help but become attached to each and every one of them.
1. The Man in the High Castle
- Cast: Rufus Sewell, Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans
- Creator: Frank Spotnitz
- Number of Episodes: 40
- Where to Watch: Netflix
"The Man in the High Castle" takes place in the extremely unlikely alternate universe where there are American Nazis. Surely none of us could even imagine what that would be like.
"The Man in the High Castle" is a masterclass in the world of alternative history, envisioning an outcome of World War II where Germany acquired the atomic bomb first and was able to beat the Allied forces. The end result is a vastly different American landscape, where Japanese forces control the West Coast, German forces the East, and a quasi-lawless neutral zone in the middle. But while many Americans have come to terms with this new reality, some even joining forces with their oppressors, there are others who believe in a better world. There are even whispers of a secret film, one that shows the country as it would be if the U.S. had been victorious.
"The Man in the High Castle" is a slow burn that rewards the viewer that sticks with it from beginning to end. Each season sees it expand outward, as the concept of travel between these alternate universes opens up new possibilities. What we get is a wildly ambitious, fiercely intellectual science-fiction adventure.