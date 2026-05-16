Martin Scorsese's 10 Favorite Movies Of All Time Need To Be On Your Watchlist

Martin Scorsese has done so much for the world of film. As a director alone, he's delivered so many masterpieces that have forever changed cinema for the better. Even several of Scorsese's box office bombs are among the films that everyone needs to watch at least once, for the kind of classics any filmmaker would kill to have in their filmography. Then there's the "Goodfellas" director's advocacy work when it comes to film preservation. Countless motion pictures from around the world have been saved from obscurity and given a new lease on life because of him championing this cause. In so many ways, the movies are infinitely better because Martin Scorsese was born.

Given how much he lives and breathes movies, it shouldn't be a surprise that Scorsese has some incredible picks for his 10 all-time favorite films. These tremendous titles go all over the map in the genres they occupy, the filmmaking styles they reflect, and the themes they explore. There's even a multitude of different ways one can see these projects influencing Scorsese's own directorial efforts. These 10 features (listed below in alphabetical order) are essential watches that provide an expansive glimpse into cinema's endless possibilities.

If something's captured the attention of the man behind "After Hours," then it must be worth viewing. Prepare to add tons of new movies to your watchlist as we explore Martin Scorsese's 10 favorite motion pictures.