Martin Scorsese Box Office Bombs Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Martin Scorsese is a legend. You don't need the new Apple TV+ docuseries "Mr. Scorsese" to grasp that truth. Just look at the many artistic accomplishments throughout his nearly 60 years of directing feature-length movies. From Scorsese's films with Leonardo DiCaprio to making Robert de Niro's absolutely best movies, the filmmaker has helmed some of the most iconic motion pictures of all time. His accomplishments aren't just confined to yesteryear, either. Modern classics like "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Irishman" show that he hasn't lost his artistic daring as he's gotten older.

Given his legendary reputation, it's somewhat surprising that Scorsese hasn't had more immense box office success in his career. It took until 2004's "The Aviator" for the director to score a $100 million or more domestic performer (not adjusted for inflation), while he's also helmed several financial misfires. Box office earnings are hardly synonymous with quality, though, and that's especially true when talking about Scorsese's body of work. Some of his greatest "flops" in theaters are also some of his most revered motion pictures. Across Scorsese's filmography, a handful of his box office duds emerge as especially must-see titles, even if they aren't household names.

These five movies didn't break the bank when they were playing on the big screen for a multitude of reasons. However, there are many reasons why they're now vital films which encapsulate Scorsese's essentiality as a cinema master.