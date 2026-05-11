Young Sheldon's Contradictions With The Big Bang Theory Are Fixed By One Key Twist

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know that the prequel series "Young Sheldon" isn't without its issues when it comes to matters of canon. The two shows contradict each other in numerous ways, as "Young Sheldon" both fixes and creates several plot holes. Is "Young Sheldon" deliberately ignoring some aspects of "The Big Bang Theory" to work better as a show? Does the spin-off show simply not care about continuity? Or has adult Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) early life been misrepresented all along before "Young Sheldon" blew the truth gates wide open? The fandom must know — but can it know?

"Fanon Fixing Canon" says yes. In fact, there's a pretty simple solution to the various differences between the two shows. As adult Sheldon's cameo in the aptly titled "Young Sheldon" finale, "Memoir," confirms, the entire show is a memoir he's writing. While the series doesn't explicitly state it, the revelation offers an interesting possibility that all of the differences between his backstory, as given on "The Big Bang Theory," and the events of "Young Sheldon" are the result of artistic decisions and egoistical embellishments by the author. Let's see why this may be the best way to explain the contradictions between the two shows.