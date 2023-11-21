5 Big Bang Theory Plot Holes Created By Young Sheldon, And 7 That Were Fixed

Nobody likes a plot hole, whether it's in a sprawling movie saga or a TV series. But there are many fans out there who love spotting them, and we don't just mean "plot holes" by their textbook definition; inconsistencies in a character's history, major plot points that don't make sense, or just head-scratching errors made by the writers that don't add up are all fair game. When it comes to prequels, though, there's a whole other level of complexity, as showrunners and producers must balance what makes a great story with lining up continuity with stories that take place years or even decades later.

For fans of "The Big Bang Theory" continuity has proven even more important since the debut of the prequel series "Young Sheldon." It began airing when "TBBT" was in its 10th season, so there was already a decade's worth of established lore that writers had to be mindful of. Most of the time, it wasn't an issue, but every now and then fans watching "Young Sheldon" spotted something that created a massive plot hole for the other series. While this has been frustrating for viewers, the show has also gone a long way to close many other plot holes over the course of the series.

Between both shows, there are plenty of unanswered questions. So, we've scoured Sheldon Cooper's adult escapades and childhood misadventures and found quite a few plot holes created by the prequel — along with quite a few that "Young Sheldon" fixed.